'Just rehashed War with bad CGI': Internet doesn't hold back on War 2 teaser's shoddy VFX, calls it a bad cold drink ad

War 2 is one of the most heavily anticipated Indian films of 2025. So naturally, when its teaser dropped on May 20, the hype was real. And while a section of fans has praised the teaser for its scale and how it presents its two leads, Reddit is unimpressed, with many users on the platform criticising the film for being 'old wine in a new bottle'. (Also read: 'First action film, first bikini shot': Excited Kiara Advani lists all her firsts from War 2 as teaser drops) Hrithik Roshan in a still from War 2 teaser.

Internet reacts to War 2 teaser

War 2 teaser features Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR going against each other in a battle that spans continents and sees them fight atop trains, planes, and ice shelves. But to many viewers, it looked like a rehash of part 1, where Hrithik did all the same with Tiger Shroff. One comment on Reddit read: "Utter dogs***, seems like they just rehashed the previous film with worse CGI and same song locations!" Another Redditor echoed the sentiment and added, “Seems to be a role-swapped rehash of the first movie. This time, instead of being chased, Hrithik is the guy who chases, with sh***ier VFX.”

Many argued that the films, like most others in the YRF Spy Universe, seem to be following the tried-and-tested template with similar action sequences, songs, and locations. "The same old over-the-top action sequences and the same old Kiara in a swimsuit and a song by the beach," complained one fan. Another added, "Very mediocre trailer, this is literally becoming India’s Fast and Furious. Weird green screen and VFX. The poster is average with a collage of so-called 'cool' things. The action looks okay, but at times the heavy VFX is very evident and throws me off." Many joked that the trailer looked like a ‘very bad’ Mountain Dew advertisement.

Fans were particularly miffed about the perceived injustice the trailer did to Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. "What’s with the low effort, low quality dialogues!? It’s Jr NTR ffs.. they could have made it way more creative and mass filled.. his vintage blockbusters give good examples," wrote one viewer. Another bemoaned Kiara's blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in the teaser and wrote, "Kiara literally had just two shots lmao!"

All about War 2

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Siddarth Anand, the high-octane action drama minted over ₹400 crore worldwide. The film is a part of the larger YRF Spy Universe, which also includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. War 2 is the sixth YRF Spy Universe film to be released. It will hit the screens in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on August 14.