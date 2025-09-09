Rakesh Roshan shares update on budget issues of Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4, reveals film's release date

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is all set to don the director’s hat for his upcoming film Krrish 4. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the next instalment in the superhero franchise, and now, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has shared a major update on its progress. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh revealed when the film will go on floors and hit cinemas. Rakesh Roshan reveals Krrish 4's release date.

Rakesh Roshan shares a major update on Krrish 4

Rakesh, who had earlier admitted that the film was delayed due to budgeting issues, confirmed that the matter has now been resolved. He said, “The script didn’t take a lot of time. The pressure was the budgeting. Now that we have an idea of the definite budget required for this film, we’ll be starting the film.”

Sharing further details, he revealed their plans for a 2027 release. “The work is going on in full swing. We are going to start shooting by the middle of next year. This is because the pre-production is much more extensive for this film. Hence, we have to be well prepared before we go on floors. We plan to release it in 2027.”

Back in March this year, Rakesh Roshan had taken to Instagram to announce that Hrithik, and not he, would be directing Krrish 4. He wrote, “Duggu, 25 years ago I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers—Aditya Chopra and myself—to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar, with good wishes and blessings!” The revelation came as a huge surprise to fans.

Meanwhile, Hrithik has admitted that he feels nervous about stepping into direction for the first time. Speaking at an event, he shared, “I don’t know what to say, but I am afraid and nervous. I feel like I’m back in kindergarten. It seems I have to grow up in a whole different way all over again.”

About the Krrish franchise

The Krrish franchise remains one of India’s most successful superhero sagas. The journey began with Koi… Mil Gaya in 2003, which told the story of Rohit Mehra, a mentally challenged young man who befriends an alien, Jadoo. This was followed by Krrish (2006), which introduced India’s first mainstream superhero, Krishna Mehra.

The third instalment, Krrish 3 (2013), blended high-end VFX with emotional storytelling and turned into a massive commercial success, collecting ₹374 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹94 crore. With Krrish 4 now in the works, the franchise is set to take its legacy forward under Hrithik’s direction.