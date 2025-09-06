Hrithik Roshan shares unseen childhood pics to wish dad Rakesh Roshan on 76th birthday, pens note of gratitude

Actor Hrithik Roshan got nostalgic and shared unseen childhood photos to wish his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, on his 76th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Hrithik also penned a note of gratitude. He thanked Rakesh Roshan for building resilience in him, and for “being the best teacher one could ask for.” Hrithik Roshan wished his dad, Rakesh Roshan, on his birthday on Instagram.

Hrithik Roshan wishes dad Rakesh Roshan with childhood pics

The photos showed a young Hrithik celebrating his birthday with his family as Rakesh placed the candles on the cake and clapped, standing next to him. Another picture showed Hrithik sitting on Rakesh's lap as the family got together for a photo. Another family photo featured Hrithik and Rakesh with Pinkie Roshan and Sunaina Roshan.

Hrithik pens note of gratitude for Rakesh

A few pictures also featured a young Hrithik with Rakesh on his film sets, posing for the camera. Sharing the photos, Hrithik captioned the post, "Happy birthday to you, papa. Thank you for building this resilience inside me. When life gets hard, it feels like home. Nothing can and nothing will shake the soldier in me. Over the years, I have learnt to see the opposite as well, and I know you have too."

Hrithik also thanked Rakesh for "being the best teacher one could ask for." He said, “The discovery of worthiness within, the simplicity of just being, the collapse of external validation. Today I walk in balance, as do you. Never complete, but no longer empty.”

“I would have never reached this place of equanimity, this place of wisdom, without first traversing the hard path. Thank you for building that soldier in me. For being the best teacher one could ask for. I stand proud (and strong), cause I am your son. I love you (red heart emoji),” concluded the note.

About Rakesh and Hrithik's films

Rakesh and Hrithik have worked together in several films, such as Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3. Earlier this year, Rakesh announced that Hrithik is set to direct the upcoming instalment of Krrish, Krrish 4. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has joined the production of Krrish 4 in association with Rakesh. The project is set to commence filming early next year, with further details yet to be disclosed.

Hrithik was last seen in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor. It hit the theatres last month, but underperformed at the box office, earning just over ₹300 crore worldwide on a ₹400 crore budget.