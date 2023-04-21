Song Joong Ki goes out on date with wife Katy, holds hands in Rome, she debuts baby bump for first time. See leaked pics

Actor Song Joong Ki and his British wife Katy Louise Saunders are making the most of their time in Rome. They were seen out and about in some new pictures being shared online. The couple is expecting their first child together and this is the first time that Katy's baby bump was visible in the public. Also read: Song Joong Ki turns protective towards pregnant wife Katy Louise Saunders during 1st public appearance as husband, wife K-drama actor Song Joong Ki married Katy Louise Saunders.

In the leaked photos, the actor and his wife Katy Louise Saunders are seen busy talking to each other. They were walking on a street in Rome. Katy's baby bump was clearly visible as she wore a white top with black leggings and a grey cardigan with sunnies. Song Joong Ki opted for an off-duty look in a navy blue sweatshirt and pants.

The couple was walking hand-in-hand. In another photo, he was holding her close as both walked together. Ever since the pictures arrived online, fans have been raving about the couple and how Song Joong Ki continues to be a protective husband. Earlier, he was seen protecting Katy at Incheon airport as they made their first public appearance as husband and wife.

Reacting to their new photos, a fan wrote on Twitter, “It just makes me feel that love can find a way even if it's far away.” “Its giving hollywood couple vibes,” added another one. One more said, “They're adorable. You can see in their actions that they really love each other and not just pretending. Look at them they don't care if being seen and photographed with this kind of sweetness. They are proud to tell the whole world about their love for each other. Unlike some.”

Reportedly, Song Joong Ki and Katy were previously in Hungary for the actor's My Name is Loh Kiwan shoot. It's not known if they are currently in Rome for work or personal reasons. My Name is Loh Kiwan is based on the novel, I met Loh Kiwan by Jo Hae Jin and said to focus on a North Korean defector and a woman who has no will to live.

Song Joong Ki confirmed his relationship with Katy in December last year after much speculation. A month later, he announced his wedding to her as they registered their marriage. He also revealed Katy's pregnancy at the same time. This was followed by a formal, private ceremony which took place in March reportedly.

