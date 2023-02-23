Song Joong Ki reacts to rumours of wife Katy being single mother before marriage: 'I got angry honestly'

Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong Ki talked about wife Katy Louise Saunders in a new interview after announcing the news of their wedding. Katy is currently expecting their first child together. He also addressed rumours surrounding Katy as many believed that she was a single mother until the actor tied the knot with her. Reacting strongly to the speculations, Song Joong Ki said initially he was angry about them until Katy changed his mind. Also read: Song Joong Ki turns protective towards pregnant wife Katy Louise Saunders during 1st public appearance

Song Joong Ki was rumoured to be dating Katy Louise Saunders since last year. He confirmed the relationship in December 2022. Last month, he registered his marriage with Katy and they are likely to hold a ceremony soon.

Talking to GQ Korea, Song Joong Ki addressed the rumours of Katy being a single mother. He said, “At first, I was fine. It was an everyday occurrence for us, and even if many people know about it, our love wouldn’t change. But then, when the nonsensical stories kept growing, I got angry honestly. Except for the name of the university that she attended (Milan Bocconi University), none of the rumours were true. When my anger was growing, Katy told me, ‘You don’t have to be angry with these people.’ I can’t say much about it here, but she is that kind of a person. She guides me toward a positive direction and balances me out.”

“If I had to explain what kind of a person Katy is, I can tell you lots of stories about what a nice person she is. But since today’s interview is limited in time and space, I won’t be able to tell you everything. Simply put, she is a friend who gives me trust in many aspects. For example, there are thoughts and philosophies that I usually have, and she is a woman who convinces me that they are correct. [She is] a friend who often tells me, ‘That sounds like you',” he further heaped praises on his wife.

Song Joong Ki and Katy are currently in Hungary for the actor's upcoming K-drama My Name is Loh Kiwan shoot. They were snapped leaving from Incheon airport in Seoul. It was their first public appearance

as husband and wife.

