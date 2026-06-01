June 2026 K-dramas: Choi Min Sik, So Ji Sub, Seo In Guk and Lee Jae Wook lead packed star-studded line-up

June 2026 offers a welcome breather for K-drama fans, with several ongoing hits continuing to hold down the weekly schedules. However, there are only fewer releases happening this month. The coming weeks are rolling out a tightly curated slate of fresh stories across a massive spectrum of genres featuring big names like Choi Min Sik, Seo Ji Sub, Seo In Guk and more. Choi Min Sik, So Ji Sub, Lee Jae Wook in stills from upcoming k-dramas (ENA/Netflix/SBS)

1. Doctor on the Edge The story follows Do Ji Ui (Lee Jae Wook), a successful plastic surgeon whose life is disrupted when he is sent for mandatory public health service on the remote island of Pyeondong Do. Struggling with isolation and a buried trauma linked to the sea, Ji Ui finds it hard to adjust to his new environment. His perspective slowly changes after he meets Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), a compassionate nurse at the local clinic. As they handle medical emergencies in difficult conditions, he begins to open up emotionally and rethink his life choices.

The cast also includes Hyun Chi Yeon (Hong Min Gi) as a rival doctor, Uhm Jeong Seon (Lee Soo Kyung) as a traditional medicine nurse, and Yong Joo Cheon (Kim Yoon Woo) as a Korean medicine doctor.

Premiering on June 1, 2026, on ENA and Genie TV in Korea, Doctor on the Edge is a 12-episode medical romance based on the webtoon Endurance Doctor. Directed by Lee Myoung Woo and written by Kim Ji Soo, the series will stream internationally on Disney+, though its India release is still unconfirmed.