Moving 2: Han Hyo Joo, Zo In Sung return; Lee Jung Ha exits for military service | Everything we know about the K-drama

Season 2 is also expanding its superhero universe with several major new additions. Actors Sul Kyung Gu, Lee Hee Joon, Ryu Hye Young, Roh Yoon Seo, Kim Sung Kyu, Kim Gun Woo and Choi Yoon Ji have officially joined the cast.

Despite the major change, Moving Season 2 is still bringing back most of its beloved original cast. The returning parent generation includes Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Zo In Sung and Kim Sung Kyun. Meanwhile, the younger cast members returning for the sequel include Go Youn Jung as Hui Soo, Kim Do Hoon as Gang Hoon and Shim Dal Gi.

Stepping into the spotlight is rising actor Won Gyu Bin, who recently gained attention for his performance in Bitch X Rich, also known as Cheongdam International High School 2. Naturally, the recasting announcement has divided fans online, with many eager to see how Won Gyu Bin approaches the gravity-defying teenage hero. At the same time, some viewers remain cautiously optimistic, hoping the production can smoothly transition the character into the next phase of the story.

Actor Lee Jung Ha, who became one of the breakout stars of the first season through his role as Kim Bong Seok, will not return for Season 2. The actor is stepping away from the series to fulfill his mandatory South Korean military service. For many viewers, Bong Seok was loved for his emotional vulnerability, awkward charm and evolving relationship with Hui-soo became the heart of the drama.

The upcoming second season of the Korean drama Moving is already generating massive buzz online, but this time, the biggest conversation is not just about the story. Fans are now reacting to a major casting shake-up that could significantly change the emotional core of the hit K-drama . After the success of the first season, expectations for the sequel are incredibly high. However, one major absence is already leaving longtime viewers emotional.

What will Season 2 focus on? According to the official synopsis, the sophomore season kicks off in the immediate aftermath of the explosive Jeongwon High School Incident, the violent clash where North and South Korean agents finally crossed paths. While the dust briefly settles and the surviving characters attempt to slide back into normal life, their peace is short-lived.

Malicious new threats begin emerging from the shadows, forcing the heroes to realize their quiet days are numbered. Narratively, the upcoming season is expected to pivot its focus toward the veteran generation. While the freshman run dedicated significant real estate to the origin stories and school lives of the super-powered teenagers, Season 2 shifts its lens heavily onto the adult agents and parents.

A new director takes over Kang Full is officially back to pen the scripts for the entire second season. Reflecting on the show's success, Kang shared that while his mission for the freshman run was simply to establish a premium benchmark for Korean superhero narratives, his vision for Season 2 is much more ambitious: he intends to raise that bar even higher, evolving the series into something truly exceptional.

However, the most intriguing change this season happens in the director's chair. Park In Je, who helmed the first season, is passing the baton to powerhouse director Kim Seong Hun. Kim is a massive name in the thriller genre, universally acclaimed for directing Netflix's Kingdom.

Will Moving Season 2 stream in India? For Indian viewers, the biggest question right now is whether Season 2 will actually be available locally at launch. Season 1, with 20 episodes, originally streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India before the platform’s transition into JioHotstar following corporate restructuring. Since then, several Disney+ original K-dramas have either faced delayed releases or skipped Indian streaming altogether.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding Indian streaming rights for Moving Season 2. That means fans in India may have to wait for a separate announcement from JioHotstar or Disney closer to the release date to know whether the series will officially arrive in the country.