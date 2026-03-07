Seo In Guk on returning to rom-coms after a decade and working with BLACKPINK's Jisoo as

In an interview with HT City, the actor, whose past few projects have been intense and heavy narratives, says his choice of projects is influenced by what he feels in the moment. “I don’t intentionally seek out roles like that. It’s just that I’m drawn to different types of stories in different moments. If I do a couple of romantic comedies, then I find myself wanting to be a villain out of nowhere. I want to do action. And then very thankfully, I cross paths with scripts like that. And then after you do really strong, genre-driven shows, sometimes I want to go back to rom-com. I want to portray a role of a man who’s in love. And then, thankfully, I come across wonderful projects like this. So I’m just very grateful to have that happen,” he said.

In the series, Seo plays Kyeong Nam, a character known for his deadpan wit. He finds himself constantly clashing with colleague Mi Rae, played by Jisoo of Blackpink. The twist? Mi Rae subscribes to a virtual dating service that allows users to experience relationships in a simulated environment.

The multi-hyphenate Seo In Guk is often described as a chameleon by fans, a fitting tag for a performer who slips effortlessly between music, acting and genres. He returns to the rom-com space after a decade, since Shopping King Louis , in Netflix’s Boyfriend on Demand .

Seo In Guk's acting journey Seo In Guk’s acting breakthrough came with the nostalgic hit drama Reply 1997 in 2012. Since then, the actor has carved a niche for himself across genres. From playing a genius profiler in Hello Monster to the mystery melodrama The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, playing a grim reaper in Death’s Game, and a shaman in Cafe Minamdang, the actor says he was drawn to the quirky premise of Boyfriend on Demand. “It was incredibly fascinating because the story portrays romance both in virtual reality and real life, but I am nothing like the character I play on screen”, he confesses.

On his first collaboration with Jisoo, who he describes as a mood maker on set: “ She is the perfect fit for the character of Mi Rae. Her vivacity and easy energy on set made the environment positive and energetic."

A story of virtual romance The series imagines a world where users can subscribe to a virtual dating service and experience relationships in a simulated reality. When asked what his take would be if a similar concept became available in real life, Seo said the idea reminded him of gaming. He said, “I thought about the concept of a virtual dating subscription service while reading the script, and it felt more like a game to me. And as a gaming fan, I found it especially fascinating, and I would definitely want to try it if the service were to become available in real life. If I were to write a review, I would start off by saying, A whole new world has opened up, because it is a world that would allow you to experience fantasies that aren’t possible in the real world”.

The actor also confessed to watching Indian content in the past, and though he is yet to visit the country, he is grateful for the support and hopes fans enjoy the universe constructed by the drama. “This is a piece in which viewers can enjoy the entertainment provided by dating in both virtual reality and in the real world, so I hope viewers will look forward to the series," he said.

With Boyfriend on Demand, Seo In Guk returns to a genre that first helped cement his popularity, while also exploring a modern twist on romance.