Parineeti Chopra talks about balancing motherhood and work, stresses need for postpartum support: ‘It’ll never be easy'

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra embraced motherhood when she welcomed her son, Neer, with Raghav Chadha in October 2025. The actor has now returned to work and, in a recent interview with Zoom, opened up about postpartum depression, the importance of family support, and balancing work with motherhood. Parineeti Chopra talks about balancing work and motherhood.

Parineeti Chopra talks about postpartum depression Parineeti said that many people assume the difficult phase ends once a baby is born and the pregnancy is over. However, she stressed that mothers continue to require proper medical care and emotional support even after childbirth. She added that medical assistance, awareness and a strong support system for a woman after delivering a baby are extremely important.

She said, “Unfortunately, the term depression is often misused by some people. They are just like, ‘Oh, she’s sad’. But she’s dealing with a painful delivery, painful recovery, a hormonal crash and an emotional crash. She’s feeding a baby and taking care of a human being. It’s not just about taking care of the baby. Sometimes that’s the easy part, and the woman is going through much more.”

Parineeti further added that motherhood is like “10 jobs in one” and is a full-time responsibility in itself. Speaking about how she balances work and motherhood, she said, “If we can support the mother, I know I can speak for every woman, she can do anything. But if she doesn’t have that support in those first few months postpartum, she collapses. And if she collapses, the baby, the family and the house collapse. It will never be easy, and that’s why you choose the life and schedules that work for you.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomed their son, Neer, on October 19, 2025. The couple announced the news on Instagram, writing, “He’s finally here! Our baby boy! And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything.” Since then, Parineeti has also launched her YouTube channel.

Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming work Parineeti will next be seen in the series Talaash: A Mother's Search. Directed by Rensil D'Silva, the mystery thriller also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Sumeet Vyas, Anup Soni and Harleen Sethi in key roles.

The show follows the story of a grieving mother whose world comes to a standstill after her child is abducted. Every year, she receives anonymous photographs of the missing child, haunting reminders that keep her pain alive while also fuelling a fragile sense of hope. The series is slated to release on Netflix, although the exact release date has not yet been announced.