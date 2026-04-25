Casting director Shanoo Sharma gets married; Her ‘discovery’ Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra shower her with wishes

The photos show beautiful moments from the intimate wedding. She is seen holding his hand in her henna-decorated hands, showing off her wedding ring. The couple shares hugs and kisses in tiny glimpses.

“With Gods Grace I found the greatest man to walk this Earth with… With our parents’ blessings and love from our closest ones, we made it official this morning. Wedding celebrations to follow in the near future… 🧿♥️♾️♥️🧿 Married… @Official_zabbaskhan28 thank you for capturing our love,” she wrote.

Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma has tied the knot. She took to Instagram on Saturday to share the happy news. She did not reveal her husband's name in her post.

Happy wishes for the couple Ranveer Singh, who was one of the actors discovered by Shanoo Sharma, posted several heart emojis. Parineeti Chopra, who also used to work with YRF before she was cast opposite Ranveer in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, wrote, “Congratsssssss my girlll - the greatest news!” Their co-star from the movie, Aditi Sharma wrote, “waoooo congratulations shanoo❤️🧿💐 hv a blessed journey ahead.”

Varun Dhawan and Khushi Kapoor also posted heart emojis.

Shanoo Sharma has long been associated with Yash Raj Films. About Ranveer's departure from the talent agency, she told The Hollywood Reporter India last year, "It didn't hurt that he left. He's going ahead with his life, I wish him all the best. There's a reason why he must be going, there's a reason why the production house is okay with him going. I feel things work, and then they fade, and then they start to work again, and the cycle goes on," she said.

She also talked about her equation with Ranveer. "I don't think there's any bad blood as such. He needed to move, so he did. He's my best friend as well, so there's nothing difficult on that front," she added.

Shanoo's latest big discoveries were Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who starred together in their debut movie, YRF's Saiyaara. The romantic drama is now the biggest that India has ever seen. It earned over ₹500 crore at the worldwide box office.