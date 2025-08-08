'It didn't hurt that Ranveer Singh left, production house is okay with him going': YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma

Yash Raj Films (YRF) casting director Shanoo Sharma has opened up about actor Ranveer Singh "leaving" the production house. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Shanoo shared that "there's a reason why the production house is okay with him going". She added that there's no "bad blood" between them. YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma cast Ranveer Singh for Band Baaja Baaraat.

YRF casting director on Ranveer Singh's from production house

Shanoo said that there's a reason why Ranveer chose to exit Yash Raj Films. "It didn't hurt that he left. He's going ahead with his life, I wish him all the best. There's a reason why he must be going, there's a reason why the production house is okay with him going. I feel things work, and then they fade, and then they start to work again, and the cycle goes on," she said.

She also talked about her equation with Ranveer. "I don't think there's any bad blood as such. He needed to move, so he did. He's my best friend as well, so there's nothing difficult on that front," she added.

About Ranveer and YRF films

Ranveer has worked on multiple projects for Yash Raj Films. He made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. After that, he starred in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011), Gunday and Kill Dil (2014), Befikre (2016), and Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022).

About Shanoo

Shanoo is currently basking in the success of her casting choices. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, whom she chose, starred in their debut film, Saiyaara. The Mohit Suri film recently earned over ₹500 crore at the global box office. It has collected over ₹308 crore net in India so far, as per Sacnilk.com.

About Ranveer's next film

Fans will see Ranveer in his upcoming film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. It is set to hit theatres on December 5. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It also featured Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff among others.