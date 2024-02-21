 Nakuul Mehta, Arshad, Priyanshu, Anup Soni pay last respects to Rituraj Singh - Hindustan Times
Rituraj Singh funeral: Nakuul Mehta, Arshad Warsi, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Anup Soni pay last respects

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 21, 2024 02:40 PM IST

Rituraj Singh funeral: The actor was suffering from pancreatic disease and was hospitalised recently. He died due to cardiac arrest.

Actor Rituraj Singh died on Tuesday in Mumbai at the age of 59. On Wednesday, celebrities from the entertainment industry reached his home to pay their last respects. (Also Read | RIP Rituraj Singh: Hansal Mehta, Vivek Agnihotri, Sonu Sood condole Anupamaa actor's death)

Rituraj Singh died on Tuesday.
Rituraj Singh died on Tuesday.

Celebs pay respect to Rituraj Singh

Arshad Warsi, Maria Goretti, Deepika Amin, Nakuul Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Anup Soni, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Jaswir Kaur among many others were seen reaching his home. Several other celebrities were also seen bidding him farewell before his funeral. The TV actor was suffering from pancreatic disease and was hospitalised recently. He died due to cardiac arrest.

Varun, Kajol, Arshad had condoled Rituraj's death

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan mourned his death. On Instagram Stories, Varun shared a picture and wrote, "#rip Rituraj Sir had such a wonderful time working with him and had just meet him few months back on the sets of baby john. Om shanti." In Badrinath Ki Dulhania Rituraj played the role of Badri's (Varun Dhawan) father.

Kajol shared a picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "My deepest condolences to the family....prayers." Arshad Warsi took to X to pay tribute and wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor... will miss you brother..."

Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to X and wrote, "Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? "Kitna baaki tha (So much was left)..." Artists never die. Om Shanti." Rituraj's close friend Amit Behl told news agency PTI on Tuesday, "He had been hospitalised due to some stomach issues and was discharged a few days ago. He passed away around 12.30 am at his home due to a cardiac arrest."

About Rituraj's career

Rituraj has appeared in several television shows, including Hitler Didi, Anupamaa, Shapath, Aahat, Adaalat and Diya Aur Baati Hum among others. Apart from that, he was seen in films such as Satyamev Jayate 2 and Yaariyan 2.

He was also seen in web series including, Indian Police Force, Made in Heaven, Bandish Bandits among others. Rituraj first rose to fame in the 1993 TV show Banegi Apni Baat. Amongst his last appearances is the OTT show Indian Police Force, which released just last month. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
