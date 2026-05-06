Gautam Rode opens up on bond with Saraswatichandra co-star Jennifer Winget: ‘We hardly spoke for one and a half years’

Who can forget the beloved Saras and Kumud from Saraswatichandra? The hit Television show that started in 2013 made actors Gautam Rode and Jennifer Winget overnight sensations. There was also a lot of speculation around that time that the two were linked to each other. Gautam Rode and Jennifer Winget in a still from Saraswatichandra.

In a new interaction with Pinkvilla, Gautam recalled working with Jennifer and shared that they did not speak to one another at first but developed a healthy professional relationship over time. But, he clarified, there was nothing like romance between them at any point.

What Gautam said about Jennifer During the chat, when Gautam was asked about his camaraderie with Jennifer, he shared, “We did not speak with each other for one and a half years. We only greeted one another and did not even exchange our numbers. Everyone was surprised as to how is the chemistry so good between the two of us? As in she was in her zone and I was in my zone. We hardly spoke. She had got married recently at that time… and we used to do some minor line reading for the scene and then go for the take, and then return.”

‘We hardly gave interviews’ Gautam explained, “Whenever someone says that the situation might be a little off, but that is the point. We are professional actors, and even if we don't to the other person or not see their faces, still I can work well with them. If they want to work as well. So I do not have any issues in that. It is my profession and it is not compulsory that we have to be best friends. But yes, we became good friends after one and a half years. Then we used to laugh and say why did not we speak earlier! We hardly gave interviews, and then when we become friends, everyone thought there must be something going on between them! There was nothing between us.”

The show was based on Gujarati novel named Saraswatichandra. It was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and was met with universal acclaim upon the time of release.

Gauatam married his co-actor Pankhuri Awasthy Rode on 5 February 2018. In 2023, the couple became parents to twins, a boy, Raditya and a girl, Radhya. Meanwhile, Jennifer married Karan Singh Grover in 2012. However, the two hit a rough patch and they divorced in 2014. He is now married to Bipasha Basu.