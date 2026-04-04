Indian woman says Sri Lanka’s spotless beaches left her ‘embarrassed’, asks ‘what’s our excuse?’

The video was shared with a detailed caption that reflected her thoughts beyond the visual contrast. It read, “I didn’t expect to feel this way, but some places really make you pause and reflect. The beaches in Sri Lanka felt unreal, not because they’re more beautiful ok maybe they are but because of the care. The respect. The intention. It made me wonder we have everything we need, so what are we missing? Is it awareness? Accountability? Or just habit? And more importantly, when did we start accepting this as normal?”

In the video, she said, “I have to say this, that Sri Lanka has embarrassed me. A country that is smaller, economically struggling, that literally declared bankruptcy, and yet their beaches are clean and spotless. Not a single plastic bottle, not a wrapper, nothing at all. And here we are in India with more resources and a bigger economy but yet we can't keep our own beaches clean. And I'm not even comparing India to Europe. This is a developing country just like us. So what's our excuse? Because clearly, it's not about the money. Maybe that's the uncomfortable truth we don't want to hear.”

An Indian woman’s candid reaction to Sri Lanka’s beaches has sparked a wider conversation on cleanliness and civic responsibility on social media. Taking to Instagram, a user named Mehaik shared a video of herself sitting on a beach in Sri Lanka, where she openly compared the condition of beaches in the neighbouring country with those in India.

Her remarks struck a chord with many users, prompting discussions around civic sense, public behaviour and accountability.

Internet reacts with mixed opinions The clip quickly drew reactions, with users sharing varied perspectives in the comments section. One user wrote, “She is right, it’s not about money, it’s about mindset and discipline.” Another commented, “We need stricter rules and actual penalties for littering, otherwise nothing will change.”

A third user said, “It starts with individuals, we cannot blame the government for everything.” A fourth added, “I have travelled to Sri Lanka and experienced the same, their beaches are indeed very clean.”

Some, however, offered a different view. One user wrote, “India is much larger and more populated, the comparison is not that simple.” Another said, “There are clean beaches in India too, we should highlight those efforts as well.”

(Also read: 'Don’t think I’ll be visiting Goa again': Indian man's X post after 9 days in Sri Lanka sparks discussion)

Another comment read, “Awareness campaigns exist but people choose to ignore them,” while one user concluded, “It is uncomfortable but true, we need to change our habits.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)