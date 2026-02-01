'Don’t think I’ll be visiting Goa again': Indian man's X post after 9 days in Sri Lanka sparks discussion

“Spent 9 days on Sri Lanka’s southern coast. No offense to anyone, but I don’t think I’ll be visiting Goa again,” X user Tejas Athare wrote.

Goa has long been a staple on every Indian traveller’s bucket list. However, more travellers are now voicing concerns about civic sense, cleanliness, infrastructure, and the soaring costs of accommodation and local transportation in the popular tourist destination. Amid this, an Indian man’s post on X has sparked a discussion online after he compared his experience in Sri Lanka with Goa.

How did social media react? The post racked up over 210,000 views on X, with several users sharing their own travel experiences and comparisons between Goa and other beach destinations.

One user wrote, “have been to many beach destinations - Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesian islands and the Andamans recently. Goa may not be as beautiful or tourist friendly as those places but its hippie and party scene is unmatchable. Koh Phangan might be the only island that comes close. and no, I am not talking about the full moon party.”

“We went to Jafna, a war torn city and even that was better than some of our tourist spots. We are doing something horribly wrong to be in this state,” commented another.

“I stopped visiting goa when I first experienced Varkala. Small beach towns offers way more great experiences than Goa,” wrote a third user.

“have been to Thailand, Vietnam and Maldives and Goa this year. I would never go back again to Goa. PS: had visited goa at least 4 times in 2010s and it was awesome experience,” said another.

“Absolutely agree,smooth roads everywhere, no unnecessary honking, proper lane discipline, and great respect for pedestrians. Clean streets, smiling people, and a calm, happy vibe.Strict traffic rules and minimal corruption add to the discipline and trust in the system,” commented one user.

“I agree! Even though I love Goa, and may visit again. But Sri Lanka South coast is much better than Goa,” said another.