‘Felt numb after reaching Delhi’: Man compares Sri Lanka with India, says Europe comparison not needed

An Indian man's candid social media post comparing everyday life in Sri Lanka with India has sparked a wide online debate around infrastructure, cleanliness and civic sense.

‘So much better right in our neighbourhood’

Taking to X, the user, identified as Ish, said he felt numb after landing back in Delhi following a trip to Sri Lanka. In his post, he reflected on what he described as a stark contrast between the two countries.

“Our lives in India really amount to nothing. You don’t need to compare India with Europe. There’s a country with so much better air, roads, infrastructure, cleanliness and civic sense right in our neighbourhood,” he wrote.

The post quickly gained traction, crossing 127,000 views and prompting a flurry of reactions from users who shared their own travel experiences and perspectives.

Users echo the contrast

Several users agreed with Ish, pointing to visible differences they noticed the moment they arrived in Sri Lanka. One user commented, “The moment you land in Sri Lanka, you realise the stark difference. Well built roads, cleanliness and air. Though the people look familiar, the land feels foreign.”

Another user recalled walking long distances in Sri Lankan cities without discomfort. “I was also in awe of Colombo and Hambantota’s clean air, roads and footpaths. The best part was that we walked almost 10 to 12 kilometres to explore the cities. I can’t imagine doing that here without your mind getting busted,” the user wrote.

Others extended the comparison further. One comment read, “Even Nepal is far better and cleaner than many parts of India.”

Not everyone agreed with the comparison. Some users argued that population size plays a crucial role in shaping infrastructure and civic management. One response said, “It has a population of 2 crores. Stop making these silly comparisons.”

