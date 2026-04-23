Ex-Oracle US employee says India felt ‘exhausting’ while Sri Lanka felt peaceful

An Indian tech CEO has sparked a discussion online by relaying his conversation he had with a retired American tech worker, who compared his travel experiences in India and Sri Lanka. Harshdeep Rapal, the co-founder and CEO of Legitt AI, said he met a 62-year-old retiree in Florida who described travelling in India as "exhausting" and anxiety-inducing. An American man said that travelling in India felt overwhelming and exhausting (Representational image)

The Florida man had previously worked for Oracle in San Francisco, and had heard many good things about India from his Indian co-workers. When he retired at the age of 58, he decided to visit the country.

Unfortunately, his experience did not pan out the way he had hoped. The ex-Oracle worker said India made him anxious and overwhelmed. Sri Lanka, by contrast, offered a more relaxing experience.

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India vs Sri Lanka “Met a 62 year old retiree today here in Tampa who used to work for Oracle in SFO,” Rapal said in his X post this morning.

“He said he had heard a lot of good things about India from his Indian colleagues. So when he decided to retire from work at 58 and moved to Tampa, he took a vacation to India and Sri Lanka,” the tech CEO relayed.