Laid-off Oracle employee turns Uber driver, earns while planning new business: ‘No panic, no stress’

Layoffs have swept through the tech industry, with Oracle recently cutting around 30,000 jobs globally as part of a major restructuring exercise. As many laid-off employees shared their experiences, one post stood out for its calm and practical approach. Knowing how to drive, the laid-off techie immediately started working as an Uber driver at his own convenience. (Pexels/Representational Image)

A former Oracle employee, who had worked in the tech industry for 14 years, faced sudden unemployment but chose to return to his hometown of Bhubaneswar rather than panic.

Nayak Satya, who shared the story on X (formerly Twitter), described how his close friend got laid off from Oracle, but he had multiple fixed deposits that provided financial security.

“No panic, no stress. He straight away came back to his hometown, Bhubaneswar,” Satya wrote.

Calm approach after job loss: According to the post, the techie had postal fixed deposits in two joint accounts worth ₹15 lakh each, one with his parents and another in his and his wife’s name, along with a smaller account for his child.

Together, these accounts generate almost ₹28,000 in interest per month. Additional fixed deposits with various Indian banks totalled around ₹30 lakh, yielding another ₹15,000 in monthly interest.

Free from EMIs and loans for a metro city flat, the techie was able to live comfortably at his parents’ home.

Knowing how to drive, he immediately started working as an Uber driver at his own convenience, earning a steady income while maintaining flexibility.

At the same time, he is calmly exploring the potential to start a small business with the support of his parents.

“He knows how to drive, so he immediately started working as an Uber driver at his own convenience, earning good.” Satya wrote.

The techie avoided following social media influencers, SIPs, or modern financial trends, relying instead on traditional saving habits, patience, and discipline.

Satya highlighted this “old-school” approach as a key factor in his friend’s ability to navigate sudden job loss without stress.

Also Read: Oracle employee with cancer laid off via email after 20 years at company: ‘Not even a phone call’