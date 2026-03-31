As Oracle lays off employees globally, here’s the email it sent to impacted staff: 'Today is your last working day'
Oracle has begun global layoffs, with employees receiving sudden termination emails early Tuesday.
Oracle has begun laying off employees across its global offices as part of a broader cost-cutting and organisational restructuring exercise, according to a report by Business Insider. Employees started receiving notifications early Tuesday, with the full scale of the layoffs still unclear.
The termination email, copies of which were viewed by Business Insider, informed staff that their roles had been eliminated “after careful consideration of Oracle’s current business needs”. It added that the decision was part of a wider organisational change and that the affected employee’s last working day would be immediate.
Read the email Oracle sent to laid-off employees:
“We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position. After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change. As a result, today is your last working day. We are grateful for your dedication, hard work, and the impact you have made during your time with us,” the email read.
“After signing your termination paperwork, you will be eligible to receive a severance package subject to the terms and conditions of the severance plan. You will receive an email from DocuSign to your Oracle email address with details on your severance and termination date,” it added.
The email also instructed employees to urgently provide a personal email address to receive separation-related documents and warned that access to company systems would be revoked shortly.
“To receive important follow-up information, including FAQs and separation documents to help you through this transition, you must provide a personal email address. Please click here to submit a personal email address immediately. If you make a submission error, please re-submit a new form. Please Note: The personal email address will only be used for correspondence regarding separation-related information and severance agreements,” the email stated.
“Access to your computer, email, voicemail, and files will be deactivated soon, and you will be unable to log into your computer. As a reminder, you are prohibited from downloading, copying or retaining (including emailing yourself) any Oracle confidential information.”
“Thank you for your contributions to our organization. If you have additional questions, please reach out to the HR team via the Ask HR page or at (888) 404-2494. Oracle Leadership,” the email read.
(Also Read: Techie who lost ₹32 LPA job turned layoff into a head start: ‘They are paying me to find my next job’)
Google Trends
The development has gained traction online. According to Google Trends data, the phrase “Oracle layoffs” emerged as a breakout search topic within hours, with search interest surging sharply in the past few hours. The spike indicates heightened public attention and concern as news of the job cuts spreads globally.
(Also Read: Employee shares how boss was laid off after 8 years at a company without warning: 'Companies look after themselves')
Employees react as Oracle announces job cuts
Meanwhile, reactions from employees quickly surfaced online. Posts on Reddit and professional platform Blind suggested that layoffs were being rolled out in phases across regions.
“I've got laid off. Access revoked immediately. I will get paid until April 14. And severance package will be emailed to my personal email. It was a very candid conversation with no HR present,” one Reddit user wrote, claiming Canada was affected first, followed by the United States.
Another user on Blind said they were “currently exploring new opportunities” after being impacted by the layoffs, reflecting growing uncertainty among employees.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More