As Oracle lays off employees globally, here’s the email it sent to impacted staff: 'Today is your last working day'

Oracle has begun laying off employees across its global offices as part of a broader cost-cutting and organisational restructuring exercise, according to a report by Business Insider. Employees started receiving notifications early Tuesday, with the full scale of the layoffs still unclear. Employees started receiving notifications early Tuesday. (Unsplash)

The termination email, copies of which were viewed by Business Insider, informed staff that their roles had been eliminated “after careful consideration of Oracle’s current business needs”. It added that the decision was part of a wider organisational change and that the affected employee’s last working day would be immediate.

Read the email Oracle sent to laid-off employees: “We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position. After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change. As a result, today is your last working day. We are grateful for your dedication, hard work, and the impact you have made during your time with us,” the email read.

“After signing your termination paperwork, you will be eligible to receive a severance package subject to the terms and conditions of the severance plan. You will receive an email from DocuSign to your Oracle email address with details on your severance and termination date,” it added.

The email also instructed employees to urgently provide a personal email address to receive separation-related documents and warned that access to company systems would be revoked shortly.

“To receive important follow-up information, including FAQs and separation documents to help you through this transition, you must provide a personal email address. Please click here to submit a personal email address immediately. If you make a submission error, please re-submit a new form. Please Note: The personal email address will only be used for correspondence regarding separation-related information and severance agreements,” the email stated.

“Access to your computer, email, voicemail, and files will be deactivated soon, and you will be unable to log into your computer. As a reminder, you are prohibited from downloading, copying or retaining (including emailing yourself) any Oracle confidential information.”

“Thank you for your contributions to our organization. If you have additional questions, please reach out to the HR team via the Ask HR page or at (888) 404-2494. Oracle Leadership,” the email read.

(Also Read: Techie who lost ₹32 LPA job turned layoff into a head start: ‘They are paying me to find my next job’)