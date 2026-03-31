Employee shares how boss was laid off after 8 years at a company without warning: 'Companies look after themselves'

A post on social media platform X has triggered widespread discussion about job security and corporate loyalty after a man shared the abrupt layoff of his former boss. The man, identified as Banji Alo, recounted how his boss was dismissed without warning despite years of dedication to the company. A man shared how his boss was laid off after 8 years without warning, sparking online debate on job security. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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In his post, Banji Alo wrote, "My former boss was laid off after 8 years at a company. They arrived at work in the morning to start their day as normal. A few hours in, HR called them into a meeting and told them it was their last day. The company made the role redundant effective immediately. This was a fellow who worked nights and weekends, always putting the company first. After hearing the news, they handed in their laptop and access card. The news was shocking, so they decided to leave before the close of business. Companies look after themselves. Put yourself first."

Take a look here at the post: