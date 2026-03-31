Employee shares how boss was laid off after 8 years at a company without warning: 'Companies look after themselves'
Internet reacted after a man revealed his boss was abruptly fired despite years of service.
A post on social media platform X has triggered widespread discussion about job security and corporate loyalty after a man shared the abrupt layoff of his former boss. The man, identified as Banji Alo, recounted how his boss was dismissed without warning despite years of dedication to the company.
(Also read: Big 4 employee calls out manager for forcing weekend work, raises work-life concerns: 'I get paid for 5 days')
In his post, Banji Alo wrote, "My former boss was laid off after 8 years at a company. They arrived at work in the morning to start their day as normal. A few hours in, HR called them into a meeting and told them it was their last day. The company made the role redundant effective immediately. This was a fellow who worked nights and weekends, always putting the company first. After hearing the news, they handed in their laptop and access card. The news was shocking, so they decided to leave before the close of business. Companies look after themselves. Put yourself first."
Take a look here at the post:
The incident, shared online, quickly gained traction, drawing more than 111k views and prompting several reactions from users.
Online reactions pour in
Several users expressed shock and sadness at the situation, highlighting concerns about employee welfare and job stability in modern workplaces. One user wrote, "So sad and heartbreaking. Some will fall into depression," reflecting the emotional toll such sudden decisions can have.
Another commented, "Really not a good news, but it is what it is," suggesting a sense of resignation towards the realities of corporate decisions. Others echoed similar sentiments, with one writing, "So pathetic," while another added, "This is so sad."
The emotional impact of the story was further emphasised by comments such as, "It breaks my heart," and "Absolutely. No matter how good you’re at the job."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More