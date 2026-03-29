Big 4 employee calls out manager for forcing weekend work, raises work-life concerns: 'I get paid for 5 days'

A Reddit post criticising workplace culture in India has triggered a discussion around long hours, burnout, and employee boundaries after a user claimed they were asked to work weekends despite being on a 5-day schedule. Several social media users shared similar experiences and opinions on workplace expectations. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In a post titled “Why have we glorified working on weekends?”, the employee said that he had recently joined a Big 4 firm and was assigned to a project where his manager allegedly made weekend work mandatory to meet client deadlines.

The user shared that his manager told the team that “client is important for us so you have to work on weekends” and added that previous employees had followed the same practice. The user said that he pushed back, stating that he was paid for 5 days and needed weekends for personal time.

“I said you can roll me off from this project,” the user wrote, adding that the manager reacted angrily and escalated the matter to senior management. He also criticised what he described as a culture of glorifying overwork, questioning why employees are expected to prioritise clients at the cost of personal lives.

“why have we Indians glorified this weekend working? I mean jo bhi ese managers hai why don't you just put a picture of client at your home and make your wife and kids pray to them everyday,” the user wrote.