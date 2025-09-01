Swiss tourist shares his frustrating experience in India: 'Too many scams, bad intentions'

A Reddit post titled “I enjoy travelling in India, but I can’t recommend it to anyone” has sparked a discussion online after a foreign tourist shared his unpleasant experience in the country. The user, who revealed in the comments that he is from Switzerland, claimed he faced multiple scam attempts just two days after arriving in India. The ordeal left him frustrated and questioning whether he would ever recommend India as a travel destination. The tourist claimed he faced multiple scam attempts just two days after arriving in India.(Representational image/Unsplash)

In his detailed post, the traveller began by saying, “Hello, this is my 2nd time in India and I have been here for only two days. There is something about the energy, and always new scenarios showing up.” However, his excitement was quickly dampened when an Uber driver allegedly tried to trick him during a long ride.

According to the post, the driver told him that the road ahead was closed due to a landslide and suggested staying at a hotel for the night. The tourist wrote, “Of course he brought me to a place where his accomplice would try to overcharge me for the night and confirm the road was locked.”

The user claimed he refused to fall for the scam and gave the hotel staff two choices: arrange another taxi or face a bad review mentioning the scam attempt. Eventually, another taxi was called.

Expressing frustration, the traveller wrote, “What annoys me the most is that first driver with who I spent 6 hours, he didn’t give a sh*t about making me lose my time, eventually losing the night I previously booked.” He added that the experience made him rethink “the entire humanity” and that he would file a report against the driver on Uber.

The tourist ended the post with a strong statement. “I would not tell my mom, my sister or my friends to come here. It’s just so much scams going on and many people have bad intentions towards you. In just 2 days I witnessed so many tentatives,” he wrote.

Social media reactions

The post quickly drew mixed reactions. While some users sympathised and shared similar experiences, others argued that scams happen in many countries and advised taking precautions.

“bro they are ready to scam their fellow countrymen, what makes you think they won't scam you? For them you are just a rich customer with little knowledge. Sad for you honestly. If you ever come to India be ready to experience few people making money off you . That's just how it works and honestly I can't defend it,” one user wrote.

“So we recently had a family trip to jaipur, and the same thing happened with us, but we outplayed the driver because he was trying to convince that this hotel is good for us to stay here and all and we got the point I think they do it with every tourist so nothing new this scams are too old,” shared another.

“People do such things when they realise there's a tourist from another state of India. So I could only imagine what they would do to a tourist from another country,” commented a third user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)