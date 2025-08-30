Indian tourist with ‘15 LPA, own house, stable job’ denied US visa: ‘I have no intention of immigrating illegally’

A Redditor’s claims about being denied a US visa despite having a stable job and reliable income source have sparked a discussion on social media and left people irked. Many expressed that the Redditor’s visa, along with that of their parents, should not have been denied. An Indian’s claims about US visa being denied have gone viral. (Representational image). (Pexel)

The Reddit user wrote about answering every question politely, explaining the reason behind the visit and providing proper documentation. Despite all these, the individuals' and their parents’ visas were denied.

“No questions were asked about our jobs, about our ties back home, previous travel, nothing,” the person claimed, adding details about their individual income and also family income. "B2 Visa Delhi: Rejected, 214b," the individual posted.

What is a US B2 Visa?

According to the US Bureau of Consular Affairs, this type of visa is issued for tourism. Under this, travellers can visit the USA for a holiday, to meet family and friends, get medical treatment, and participate in social events.

What does a visa denial under INA section 214(b) mean?

The denial means that the applicant didn’t demonstrate to the consular officer that he or she qualifies for the nonimmigrant visa category or failed to overcome the presumption of immigrant intent.

However, the refusal isn’t permanent, and the applicant may submit a new application for a visa.

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “I don't know why you were rejected. I would just note that what we in the third world believe is sufficient savings might not be impressive or strong for a consular officer. 20 lakh+ in savings is not impressive.” The Op responded, “Not true… people I know with 10 lakh savings have been approved too. Also, I was going for a vacation, not to settle there. And combined with my parents, that's 70-80 lakhs. How much more does one need?”

Another added, “It’s honestly arbitrary af at the moment. All of us on this sub and elsewhere trying to make sense of what works and what doesn’t is, in my opinion, pointless and a completely futile exercise. The ‘system’, if we can call it that, isn’t really functioning with fairness or just treatment of the applicants as its priority. So I wouldn’t think much about what you could have done differently because frankly, there’s nothing wrong with your app or background, and no one should have to feel that they need to be a certain way, lead a certain life, or project themselves in a certain way to appease the whims of some random guy at an embassy. Of course, I understand that this ordeal has led to some unavoidable hassle and loss of money (visa cost). But there are lots of other nice places to go on holiday. As you already have a Schengen travel exp, you can always choose to visit Europe or other countries in the east.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)