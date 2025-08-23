Moving back to India from US backfires: NRI endures ‘ 14 crore loss, faces scams’

Coming back to India felt like a dream for an NRI after spending years abroad, but that soon turned nightmarish, and now the individual has taken to Reddit to share the “dark truth” of relocation. In the share, the person talked about the hidden struggles of a returnee’s life. An individual's post about relocating to India has gone viral on Reddit. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

The NRI wrote that initially, life in India felt “interesting and sustainable,” but after a few years, the “frustrations and harsh realities” started setting in. In the following lines, the person talked about “broken medical system,” “financial loss of relocating," “daily struggles,” "infrastructure woes,” and “concerns about quality of life,” among other things.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “I think the problem is you came back with a mentality of living a US lifestyle in India, which IMO is unrealistic and wrong.” The OP responded, “Yes, after living abroad for 15 years, I was used to those comforts, but I came to realise immediately and adjusted here. India is a happy country and without this many people life is boring. In the USA, you see only houses, no people around you.”

Another posted, “Seriously, go easy on ChatGPT, dude, or at least make an attempt to hide the obvious copy-paste.” The OP said, “Yes, I composed my points and faced challenges. To get a more polished version, I used ChatGPT. Why should I sugarcoat the reality? Everyone uses ChatGPT nowadays, so why should I make it look like I didn’t?”

A third remarked, “If you could get all you wanted, this place would not be earth; it would be heaven. Stop expecting unrealistic things. Life is like this: the earlier you realise, the earlier you'll be at peace with yourself. If India were like the West, why would anyone leave it in the first place? LOL.”

A fourth wrote, “Dude, but why did you leave? Money and infrastructure are always going to be better in the US. This is not the dark side. Everyone knows about it. This is something one has to accept while moving back. Living in the past, and what if I could have ruined many folks?”