'Too Indian here, too American there': NRI sparks discussion on sacrifices behind the glossy picture

A viral Reddit post by a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) has sparked discussion about the hidden challenges of living abroad. While many see the highlight reel of NRI life, vacations, good schools, nice homes, and children doing well, the post revealed a quieter, more personal side. NRI lists emotional and financial struggles faced while living abroad.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The post was shared on Reddit by @Popular_Class7327, with the caption, “The NRI Life We Don’t Show on Instagram or in the Family WhatsApp Group”.

From searching “urgent care Hyderabad” at 2 am to managing family finances across countries, the Reddit post struck a chord.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@Popular_Class7327/Reddit)

NRI lists struggles of living abroad:

The Redditor shared how parents grow older without anyone nearby to take them to the doctor. A casual text from a parent about feeling unwell leads to searching “urgent care Hyderabad” at 2 am. Video calls with a mother can be difficult, as unmuting herself is a struggle.

Surgeries are often only discovered afterward because parents didn’t want to trouble anyone.

“Paying your parents’ electricity bill over a glitchy call while reminding them: Don’t share your OTP with anyone,” the redditor adds.

Managing finances also presents challenges. The NRI explained living “two lives in one bank account”, funding a brother’s wedding back home while saving for a child’s college education abroad.

"Every dollar already spoken for: mortgage, 529, retirement, healthcare, insurance," the post adds.

The post also explored the emotional side of saying “yes” despite wanting to say “no.” It isn’t always about money, but the guilt of turning family down. The NRI described feeling caught between cultures, “too Indian here, too American there,” raising children in a country they didn’t grow up in.

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users reacted quickly to the post. Many shared their own stories of living abroad while caring for family back home. Some felt sorry for the struggles with money and emotions, while others talked about how hard it is to raise children far from family.