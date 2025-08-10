'We visit India, but it’s exhausting': NRI on caring for ageing parents back home

A viral post sparked a conversation among Reddit users about the struggle of balancing life overseas with caring for ageing parents in India. A viral Reddit post of an NRI captured the pain of leaving parents behind in India.(Unsplash/ Representational)

The post was shared by a person with the caption, "Thoughts on parents in India with all kids abroad."

The Redditor explained that the parents, now in their seventies, once travelled overseas to visit their children. However, with age and health concerns, such travel has become increasingly difficult. The user and siblings all live abroad, and although visits to India still happen occasionally, these trips often feel exhausting rather than relaxing.

Parents do not want to move abroad, the post reads, as they prefer their familiar routine, independence, and strong local social networks.

"They feel lonely / miss kids and grand kids and compare to their peers who appear to be enjoying that aspect," the post adds.

Life abroad brings opportunities:

The post also raised concerns about how ageing parents will manage daily life in the future, especially if one of them dies. Despite these worries, the Redditor feels that staying abroad offers better opportunities for their children.

Returning to India might allow the family to support their parents more directly. Domestic help is more affordable there, but other challenges remain. The Redditor expresses concerns about pollution, traffic, poor work-life balance, and social pressures in Indian cities.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@frustratedUser2022/Reddit)

Many Reddit users said they feel the same way. Some spoke about the sadness of being far from their parents. Other users expressed feeling guilty because they cannot be there when their parents need them most.