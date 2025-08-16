NRI shocked by high prices in India: ‘Kitna paisa hai tum logon ke paas?’

A Dubai-based Indian travel vlogger and radio presenter has gone viral for his candid rant on the high cost-of-living in India. Parikshit Balochi said that as an NRI earning in dirhams, he expected to feel rich every time he returned to India. Instead, the reality has been quite sobering. Dubai-based NRI Parikshit Balochi is shocked by the high prices in India(Instagram/@parikshitbalochi)

“I am an NRI, I was not supposed to feel gareeb (poor) in India,” he said in an Instagram video that has collected over half a million views.

During his rant about how expensive India feels, Balochi presented the example of a humble cup of chai that cost him ₹1,000 at his Mumbai hotel.

“ ₹1,000 is what we used to put on the stock market when I left India. What is happening?” he asked.

From dirhams and dollars to rupees

For many decades now, NRIs have enjoyed returning to their motherland because after earning in dollars and dirhams and euros, the Indian rupee feels significantly stronger, making luxuries and experiences more affordable.

That is no longer the case, according to Dubai-based Balochi.

“Doston, we had a deal. The deal was I come to India, everything feels cheap. Main paisa udaaun because main dirhams aur dollars mein kama raha hun (I spend lavishly because I earn in dirhams and dollars),” he said on Instagram.

“Dirhams ko rupees mein convert karke kaise shock lag sakta hai yar? It was supposed to be the other way around,” he asked.

For some context, one UAE dirham equals around 23.83 Indian rupees.

High prices in India

In his humorous rant, Parikshit Balochi quipped that he hadn’t left India so he could return and sort prices from low to high. He further wondered how much Indians today earn to afford this lifestyle.

“I was supposed to come here and flex. Instead, I have spent so much that I’m looking for a flexible payment plan,” the travel blogger quipped.

“Yahan pe logon se puch raha hun, kitna paisa hai bhai tumhare paas (I’m asking people here how much money they have),” he added.

NRIs agree

The video drew a number of amused reactions, while some expressed genuine concern about the skyrocketing prices in India.

“Finally someone said it. Prices are skyrocketing in India, that too with dropping quality,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Hahahaha I feel this every time I visit India. My mind is blown at how everything is so expensive and sure, I can afford it because I earn in dollars. But what really amazes me is how the locals manage too, without earning in dollars,” another revealed.

“I was thinking am I the only one who feels gareeb after coming to India,” one user added.