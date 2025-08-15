3 European women in Dubai arrested for performing cosmetic surgeries inside an apartment

Cosmetic surgeries are becoming increasingly popular these days, but authorities often warn that they should only be performed by licensed professionals in approved medical facilities. Dubai Police raided the apartment and confiscated equipment used for illegal procedures.(Pexels/Representational Image)

Recently, Dubai Police arrested three European women accused of performing unlicensed cosmetic procedures inside a residential apartment.

According to a Gulf News report, the arrests were made by the Anti-Economic Crime Department in coordination with the Dubai Health Authority, following a tip-off about suspicious activities at the property.

Dubai officers raided the apartment and seized medical equipment allegedly used in the illegal procedures. According to police, the women were performing treatments without the required licences, in violation of laws designed to protect public health and safety.

The suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecution for legal proceedings, according to the report.

Police did not reveal the women’s exact nationalities beyond confirming they were from Europe.

Authorities have not provided any information regarding the number of clients who may have undergone these procedures, nor have they specified the exact types of cosmetic surgeries that were performed.

NHS warns of cosmetic surgery risks:

According to the UK's National Health Service (NHS), all cosmetic procedures carry some risk, whether it is a surgical treatment such as breast implants or a non-surgical option like dermal fillers or Botox.

They can lead to serious complications if not performed correctly, and may also affect mental health if the results are not as expected.

The NHS also advises caution when considering treatments promoted on social media, urging people to thoroughly research any procedures or clinics they come across online before making a decision.

An emerging trend in cosmetic surgery shows a push toward highly exaggerated feminine looks, often resembling childlike features, which experts argue is unhealthy and unrealistic.