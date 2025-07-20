Chinese woman steals $2.4 million from employer to fund cosmetic surgeries and luxury lifestyle

A woman in Shanghai has been indicted for embezzling nearly 17 million yuan (approximately US$2.4 million) from her employer to fund a lavish lifestyle that included regular cosmetic surgeries, luxury goods, and gambling, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). A Chinese woman used her company’s funds to pay for surgeries and luxury items.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The 41-year-old woman, who used the alias Wang Jing, worked as a cashier for a flower and gardening services company in Shanghai, founded in 2018 by an individual surnamed Xu. In her modest role, Wang earned 8,000 yuan (US$1,100) per month but secretly funnelled company funds to support a dramatically different life.

Vanity-driven double life

Wang underwent anti-ageing and cosmetic procedures four times a year over a six-year period, spending 300,000 yuan (US$42,000) per session—totaling 1.2 million yuan annually. She also curated a wealthy persona on social media, spending nearly two million yuan (US$278,000) a year on luxury goods, including limited-edition crocodile skin handbags and diamond bracelets worth over 100,000 yuan.

“I am blinded by vanity, I have never spent money on any man. I just want to make myself look better,” Wang reportedly told investigators. “I enjoy being praised and looking young.”

Breach of trust

Xu, the company’s founder, had initially placed complete trust in Wang, allowing her to control an online banking system set up for business transactions. Although a professional accounting firm was hired and finances could be monitored via mobile apps, Xu felt reassured enough to rely on Wang’s handling of funds.

However, Wang used the company's accounts as her personal vault. Her largest single misappropriation ranged between 30,000 and 40,000 yuan, and over the years, she gambled away nearly three million yuan in Macau’s casinos.

Scheme exposed

The elaborate fraud unravelled in July 2024 when tax authorities conducted a surprise inspection and found discrepancies between the firm’s tax declarations and actual business operations. By that time, the company's bank accounts had been emptied, forcing Xu to dip into her personal savings to cover employees’ social security payments.

According to SCMP, the Changning District People’s Procuratorate in Shanghai has formally charged Wang Jing with embezzlement and fraud. Legal proceedings are currently underway.