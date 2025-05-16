Plastic surgeon sparks outrage with video showing dozens of bandaged women post-procedure

A cosmetic surgery clinic, reportedly in Shanghai, has come under fire after sharing a video showing dozens of women in hospital suits, visibly bandaged after undergoing cosmetic procedures. The clip, posted by Dr. Zhe, who runs the Shanghai Plastic Surgery clinic, was shared on Instagram, where the handle boasts over 80,000 followers. The post drew backlash from the viewers.(Intagram/@ dr.zhe44446)

The video pans across a hospital lobby where numerous women, many with bandages on their noses and chins, are seen sitting post-operation. The caption read simply, “for beautiful woman”.

Take a look at the video:

However, the post quickly drew backlash from viewers, with many disturbed by the visual of so many women undergoing surgical transformations en masse. “So this is called beauty??” one user questioned. Another commented, “This is very scary and sad. They are so ungrateful, they can just keep their natural beauty that was given by God.” One viewer likened the clip to a horror scene, writing, “It's a scene from a horror movie.”

Also read: Russian-born Harvard researcher charged for secretly bringing frog embryos into the US

Much of the criticism centred around the clinic’s pursuit of the “baby face” ideal, a popular cosmetic goal in parts of East Asia involving a small, delicate chin, large eyes, and a youthful appearance. Dr. Zhe’s account is filled with before-and-after videos highlighting dramatic facial changes aimed at achieving this aesthetic.

According to a BBC report, around 20 million people in China undergo cosmetic procedures every year, with the vast majority being young women. Women make up 80% of all patients, and the average age for surgery is just 25.

Also read: Mark Cuban announces departure from Shark Tank after sixteen seasons of mentoring: ‘Gonna miss it’

While physical appearance has long held cultural significance in China, especially for women, beauty ideals are evolving. Traditionally, the most desired features reflected a mix of Western aesthetics, anime influences, and K-pop trends: double eyelids, sharp jawlines, high-bridged noses, and symmetrical faces.

However, in recent years, a more alarming trend has emerged. Increasingly, surgeries are aimed at achieving an exaggeratedly feminine and almost childlike appearance, a look that critics say is not only unrealistic but also deeply troubling.