Indian man dubs Canada ‘Canindia’ after spotting large desi crowd: ‘Goa banakar rakha hai’

An Indian man residing in Canada has drawn attention online after sharing a video from a Canadian riverside that appeared to be filled with Indian faces. The clip, shared by Lochav Ravi, shows him walking along the Windsor-Detroit riverfront, gesturing towards different groups of people. An Indian man in Canada filmed a viral video showing crowds of Indians at a riverside.(Instagram/iamlochav)

In the video, he can be heard saying, “Jaha dekho dur dur tak sare Indian… looks like an invasion going on by Indians… Goa banakar rakha hai.” In English, this loosely translates to, “Wherever you look, it’s Indians everywhere… feels like the place has been taken over by Indians… they’ve practically turned it into Goa.”

Watch the clip here:

The caption

The video was accompanied by a caption that read: "Assimilate or leave, this is how the white people are flooding the internet nowadays in Europe, US, Canada, Australia. Here is the video I went to Detroit Windsor Ontario Canada and I found almost 8/10 were Indians strolling the parks, riverfront enjoying the views. Even though not bothering anybody around them not messing up like other migrants do, Indians are very hard working and determined. Loyal to their culture, mind their own business but still it seems like it’s an invasion at least this is what the local born people think."

An on-screen text overlay further added: "Canada - 'Canindia'."

Internet reacts

The video has amassed nearly 25k views and sparked several reactions from social media users. Some viewers responded with amusement, while others took the opportunity to reflect on the scale of Indian migration to Canada.

One user wrote, "This is new India wala Canada," while another commented, "Feeling like mini Punjab." A third viewer expressed delight, saying, "That looks amazing to see." Meanwhile, some reacted with surprise, including one who stated, "I am just shocked."

Several others joined in with similar remarks, such as, "Canada has truly become Can-India," and another added, "Everywhere you go now, you meet Indians." m."