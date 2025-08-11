Indian man in Canada explains why he is not ready to return to India: ‘I love living here’

An Indian man living in Canada has shared a heartfelt message about why he cherishes life there, and his post is winning hearts online. The content creator, identified as Sahil Narang, posted a video on Instagram, featuring clips of his time in Canada along with a Hindi voice-over expressing his thoughts. A man in Canada shared reasons he loved living there.(Instagram/sahilnarang21 )

(Also read: ‘Itni si dahi ₹200 mein’: Indian woman in Canada shows sky-high grocery prices, sparks debate)

Introducing himself in the video, Narang says, “These are the main reasons I absolutely love living in Canada and why I’m still not ready to leave this country. Hi, my name is Sahil, and I have been living in Canada for more than three years. In Canada, every province has its own minimum wage. No matter what job you do, you are guaranteed to earn at least that amount. And trust me, if you’re talented and have solid experience in a good field, you can end up earning a great deal here.”

Respect for rules without enforcement

Continuing his message, Narang explains, “Here everyone follows the rules, regardless of whether you’re rich or poor. The best part is that there is no enforcement to make people follow them, they choose to follow the rules on their own.”

Celebrating beauty and culture

Highlighting another aspect of life in Canada, Narang adds, “Canada is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. The government does a lot for its residents, organising so many festivals that they truly make you feel at home. Every day, every week, every month, there is always something happening, whether it is snowing heavily, scorching hot, or anything in between. This country never stops. If you’re doing well and earning well, you will experience the best days of your life here.”

The video was posted with the caption, “Why I love living in this Country”.

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts

Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than two lakh views and has prompted several comments. One user wrote, “At least something positive on my feed for Canada. Nice.” Another commented, “Awesome brother,” while a third said, “100 percent agree.” Some praised the vibrancy of the country, with one remarking, “It’s just sad ke kaisa Canada underrated ho gaya,” and another saying, “Sounds interesting n exciting.” Not all responses were entirely in agreement, as one person suggested, “Bhai apne India ko explore karo, Indian culture is the best.”