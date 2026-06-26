Living room feeling incomplete? 3 rug styling tips to make your interiors more balanced and cohesive

When you enter a living room, your eyes naturally move across the decor pieces, souvenirs, sofa and coffee table. But sometimes, despite everything being in the correct place, one experiences the feeling that something is missing. This is where the speciality of rugs is felt, where they pull the room together, ensuring a wholesome completeness.



ALSO READ: Living room feels ‘off’ even after trendy makeover? 5 common decor mistakes homeowners make Position one rug under the key furniture in the room, instead of going for multiple. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

How should homeowners place a rug in the living room? Haphazard placement can make the space feel visually disconnected or poorly balanced. To understand the right placement techniques, HT Lifestyle spoke to Saina Takkar and Kanika Takkar, founders of Ardhi Looms, a homegrown brand rooted in handcrafted textiles and craftsmanship. They shared that the way homeowners see rugs is changing now.

Before breaking down the new functionality of rugs, they gave 3 tips on how rugs can be placed in living rooms well, with intention: