No space for travel souvenirs in small living room? 5 clever ways to display them without overcrowding your home

Souvenirs seamlessly add a sense of personality to your home. They can be anything from pretty trinkets picked up at local bazaars to extravagant statement pieces from heritage shops. Every souvenir has a story to tell about your travel adventures, reminding you of the places you visited and the memories you made.



ALSO READ: Distracted in your study room? 5 decor tips to boost focus and improve productivity Showcase your souvenirs with the help or smart styling strategy. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

All these aesthetic keepsakes tell a story of who you really are, beyond just where you have been. But there's a common problem that often makes people stash their stunning souvenirs inside a cupboard: a small living room. Living rooms already contain a lot of furniture, from sofa sets and TV units to side tables and fancy cabinets. The walls may also be covered with family pictures or shelves, leaving very little room for your travel keepsakes.

When souvenirs are added forcefully without proper planning, the space can quickly start feeling cluttered rather than charming. However, a small living room does not mean you have to hide away your travel memories. The key is in how you style and invest in vertical displays with strategy.

We asked Riya Garg, founder and principal designer of Rya Interiors, about how to tackle the problem of limited space in small living rooms and display souvenirs without making the room look cluttered.



To this, she agreed that visual clutter is a very big impediment in styling, “In compact Indian homes, where a 10x12 living room doubles as a drawing room, TV lounge, and sometimes a home office, souvenirs often end up stuffed in a drawer or piled on a shelf with no real thought. The result? Clutter, not character.”

However, all is not lost. The designer asserted that with a smarter approach to styling, including better placement and nuanced curation, you can easily feature your travel memories in your living room without making the space look cluttered.



Here are some of the expert tips from Riya in the form of a quick guide: