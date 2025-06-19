More than storage: 5 decor tips for shelves that turn your walls into storytellers and add personality to your home

Wall treatments, panelling, and wallpapers often set the tone of the interiors, and why wouldn’t they? They grab immediate attention and actively shape first impressions. But here’s the plot twist, as you will realise, the soul of the space actually rests on the shelves. Walls are the skeleton of the room, giving it form, while shelves are the heart, putting memories and tales on display. Shelves may not be absolutely essential as wall treatments of the interiors, but the thing is, without shelves, a home may feel fine, even stylish, just not lived in, polished, but not personal. Without shelves, it stays a house, not a home. Shelves narrate personal stories in your interiors.(Shutterstock)

This is why knowing how to style your shelves, and not just stack them, matters more than you realise.

Sanaa Ruia, Creative Director, MAIA Estates, shared with HT Lifestyle a detailed guide on how to style shelves properly so that they become the storytellers of your home:

1. Shelves as storytellers

Unlike walls, which are often curated for visual impact, shelves are inherently personal and lived-in.

The way books, artefacts, and mementoes are placed on them reveals a great deal about the homeowner’s inner world. Integrating open shelving allows for a thoughtful balance between function and self-expression.

Tip: Don’t curate solely for visual harmony. Include pieces with personal meaning, a well-thumbed novel, a keepsake from your travels. Authenticity is key.

2. How to style shelves thoughtfully

Books First : Organise by theme, tone, or frequency of use. Avoid overly rigid symmetry; combine vertical arrangements with horizontal stacks.

: Organise by theme, tone, or frequency of use. Avoid overly rigid symmetry; combine vertical arrangements with horizontal stacks. Add Layering : Pair books with objects like sculptures, candles, ceramics, or framed photographs. Layering adds dimension and personality.

: Pair books with objects like sculptures, candles, ceramics, or framed photographs. Layering adds dimension and personality. Break Monotony : Use negative space intentionally. Leaving room to breathe enhances visual rhythm.

: Use negative space intentionally. Leaving room to breathe enhances visual rhythm. Introduce Texture : Contrast materials, glass, brass, terracotta, or aged wood, to create depth.

: Contrast materials, glass, brass, terracotta, or aged wood, to create depth. Add Greenery: Small plants or trailing vines lend softness and vitality to shelf arrangements.

3. Room-wise shelf style

Shelves aren’t just decorative; they serve a meaningful purpose. Whether you're creating a compact library, curating a corner of visual interest, or organising daily-use items, well-conceived shelving brings coherence to a space without demanding floor area.

Recommendations:

Living Room: Floating or built-in shelves can house both decorative accents and reading material.

Floating or built-in shelves can house both decorative accents and reading material. Bedroom: Slim shelving can replace traditional side tables for a lighter visual footprint.

Slim shelving can replace traditional side tables for a lighter visual footprint. Kitchen/dining: Open shelves work beautifully to hold crockery, cookbooks, or handpicked essentials.

Open shelves work beautifully to hold crockery, cookbooks, or handpicked essentials. Work-from-Home Corners: Shelving supports organisation by assigning everything to its place.

4. Material and placement suggestions

Materials : Choose from solid wood, veneer, engineered ply, or powder-coated metal, tailored to your interior language.

: Choose from solid wood, veneer, engineered ply, or powder-coated metal, tailored to your interior language. Placement: Install at or slightly above eye level. In compact rooms, vertical or corner shelving maximises efficiency.

5. Avoid these common mistakes