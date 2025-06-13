Artwork not looking good on your walls? Expert reveals what’s wrong, shares 5 tips to create visual harmony at home

If the latest artwork you bought and placed on the wall at home looks odd and out of place, don't curse the artwork; it's maybe because you don’t have the basics of visual harmony right. The mismatch between the artwork and the interiors can feel frustrating. Instead of the art being the cherry on top, it ends up feeling like an afterthought, appearing discordant, or worse, looking like an eyesore. But this doesn’t mean shoving your artistic tastes under the carpet and letting your walls stay empty. Let your walls and interiors pass the vibe check with the help of key visual design rules.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Viraj Ponkshe, Creative Director and Ideator, and Creator of ‘ZapinFusion’ - The Art of Self-Evolution, shared how you may be missing out on the number one important key- making the art belong in the interiors rather than just letting it be a decorative piece.

Viraj added more on this and said, “Every room has a distinct emotional tone, calm, energetic, dynamic, introspective, cosy, formal, or social. Begin by tuning into that mood and selecting colours that support it. The goal is for the artwork to belong in the space, not just decorate it. A soft-toned lounge, for instance, invites a completely different emotional palette than a high-energy workspace. The idea is harmony, not duplication.”

He shared a detailed guide with us, breaking down the essential basics to ensure your art truly belongs in your space:

1. Match the aesthetics

By matching the aesthetic, the art pops out more.(Shutterstock)

Modern Minimalist:

Clean and intentional is key.

Neutrals and monochromes, black, white, grey, soft beige, with one bold yet refined accent (like mustard or teal), provide contrast without clutter.

Bohemian (Boho):

Rich, earthy tones like terracotta, olive green, and deep blue pair well with layered textures and organic forms.

Textural brushwork and intricate detailing amplify the free-spirited, global vibe.

Scandinavian:

Light, airy, and nature-inspired. Soft blues, sage green, dusty pink, and muted greys evoke peace and simplicity.

Art that feels breathable and serene fits beautifully here.

Industrial:

Rugged and raw aesthetics welcome darker palettes - rust, charcoal, steel blue, copper.

Abstract and conceptual pieces with bold lines or stark contrast make a strong impression.

Transitional (classic meets contemporary):

Balance is key in this aesthetic.

Artworks with soft jewel tones like navy, mauve, and cream or those combining classic elements with modern expression can bring harmony between old and new seamlessly.

2. Consider the lighting

Colours shift with lighting.

A tone that feels vibrant in daylight may appear heavier or duller under artificial light.

Always account for how natural and ambient lighting will affect the artwork’s appearance throughout the day.

A well-chosen palette should evolve gracefully with these shifts, not resist them.

3. Use colour to guide energy

Make sure the artwork is in tune with the colours of the room, some way or the other.(Shutterstock)

View colour as emotional temperature.

In restful areas like bedrooms or meditation corners, I lean toward desaturated, calming palettes.

Cool hues like blues, greys, and greens soothe and calm.

For interactive or creative spaces, turn to warmer, richer tones like reds, golds and oranges that energise and uplift.

4. Let the art speak, not shout

In open or communal spaces, artwork should invite and complement, not dominate. Subtle palettes or layered meanings often create a lasting impact.

In more personal spaces, bolder colour expressions that reflect the user’s personality are not only welcome, they can be powerful.

5. Think beyond trends

Go for unique pieces to express your personal tastes.(Shutterstock)

While it's tempting to follow seasonal colour fads, go for timeless palettes inspired by nature, heritage, or cultural tones.

These choices tend to age well, feel authentic, and stay relevant as interior styles evolve.

ALSO READ: Top 16 hottest home decor and interior design trends to give a larger space illusion to your home