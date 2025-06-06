5 places in Delhi to visit and enjoy traditional artworks

India's national capital, New Delhi, offers a diverse palette of art experiences, from traditional folk heritage to contemporary street murals. The art venues offer a rich journey through India’s artistic soul, blending the traditional with the contemporary across different neighbourhoods of Delhi. Modern meets traditional: Explore the art venues in Delhi that are completely free to explore.(Image by Unsplash)

If you are an art enthusiast like us, here are five must-visit spots that will amp up your love for art -

1. Uttarakhand Bhawan of Uttarakhand Sadan, Chanakyapuri:

Arts by East Craft Design at Uttarakhand Bhawan brings out the beauty of the picturesque nature of Uttarakhand and enhances the traditions of the valley to life. Located in Uttarakhand Sadan, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, the place is open for visitors to enjoy the large-scale murals made with the traditional Likhai wood-carving craft of Uttarakhand.

It is characterised by intricate motifs of birds, animals, flowers, and mythological themes. The walls of Uttarakhand Bhawan are also decorated with a detailed resin and silica mural capturing the historic Jageshwar temple, reflecting architectural finesse and religious importance.

2.Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi is more than just a building; it is a living museum, a cultural ambassador, and a tribute to the state's glorious heritage. The artworks within its walls offer an enchanting journey through time. Each floor within Madhya Pradesh Bhawan is adorned with paintings that depict the state's traditional folk art, such as Bhil and Gond.

These vibrant artworks showcase the rich cultural heritage of the indigenous communities, their stories, and traditions brought to life through intricate patterns and bold colours. The entrances of the bhawan are adorned with a grand brass sculpture of the banyan tree, the state symbol of Madhya Pradesh. This sculpture is strategically placed in the lobby, stands tall and proud, its branches spreading out in a gesture of welcome.

3. Lodhi Art District

A snapshot of Love Aaj Kal featuring Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Lodhi Art District in New Delhi. (YouTube)



Lodhi Art District in Delhi is India's first open-air public art district and a living canvas that celebrates contemporary street art. Located between Khanna Market and Meherchand Market within the Lodhi Colony, the district has more than 65 large-scale murals painted by artists from across the globe, under the initiative of the St+art India Foundation.

From simple Indian motifs to striking observations about social and environmental concerns the walls of these lanes speak compelling stories. All the murals of this lane turn ordinary buildings into living works of art that promote community engagement and cross-cultural exchange. When one walks around the neighborhood, he or she is treated to a trip of imagination, where art forms part of everyday life.

4. Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Saket

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is an active and living cultural hub that features the finest of modern and contemporary Indian art. It is India's first privately funded large scale museum. KNMA features a captivating selection of works by master legends along with emerging artists, a reflection of the country's changing artistic path.

Guests visiting the museum can glimpse through interactive galleries that contain abstract art, digital art, statues, and even more. KNMA also has regular exhibitions, workshops, and educational lectures to encourage the creative process and public participation. With its constantly evolving collection and provocative spaces, KNMA is a powerful mix of artistic heritage and modern innovation.

5. Vernssage Art Gallery, Dwarka







Vernssage Art Gallery Delhi is a well-curated destination that connects India's heritage art forms with modern expressions. This two-storeyed gallery consists of two floors, providing a calm and immersive experience for art lovers. Established by art advisor Sunaina Magan, Vernssage strives to make art acquisition easy and bring Indian art to a wider audience.

The gallery features a varied selection of pieces from artists like Sabia Khan, Shampa Sircar Das, and Bani Pershad. A variety of artworks can be viewed by visitors, from detailed folk paintings to contemporary mixed media art, that mirror India's rich cultural heritage. With its vision of bringing art within reach and making it exciting, Vernssage Art Gallery is a dynamic cultural center that asserts the changing face of Indian art.