How Gen Z draws inspiration from Indian culture and heritage in decor, interiors: Hand-painted furniture to unique art

Also read | 5 trendy decor tips to incorporate Indian crafts into modern interior design From rich colour palettes and intricate architectural details to handcrafted furniture and traditional art and decor, here's how Gen Z is embracing Indian heritage in interiors.

Gen Z interested in timeless pieces rich in tradition

Anuradha Aggarwal, interior designer and founder of Studio Olives Cre said, “Mostly Gen Z and young millennials between 18 to 30 today are defining a new era of design in which modernity and cultural heritage blend so effortlessly. Their influences are multi-layered, borrowing not only from traditional craft, family tradition, and native art forms but also from international subcultures, social activism, and digital narratives.”

Raghunandan Saraf, founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, added that today’s youth seem to be returning to their roots but with a contemporary touch. He said, “It looks like they are not merely furnishing houses; they are narrating tales. Picture imperial wooden trunks with brass handles, antique swing chairs basking in the sun, or intricately carved jharokhas that frame modern walls. Gen Z adopts a new meaning of luxury, not by incorporating ostentatious items but rather opting for timeless pieces rich in tradition and warm appeal.”

Showcasing cultural artifacts and collectibles adds a sense of history and richness to a Gen Z-decorated spaces. (Freepik)

Gen Z vs older generations

According to Anuradha, the Gen Z generation came of age with unprecedented exposure to the world via technology that allows them to rediscover heritage and reinterpret it in ways that are both personal and universally applicable.

She said, “Whether it is through reviving traditional textiles in high fashion, using vernacular architecture in sustainable design, or remixing folk elements into digital media, their aesthetic decisions are informed by a strong sense of authenticity, identity, and innovation.”

While older generations tended to see tradition and modernity as opposites, Gen Z perceive them as complementary powers, Anuradha added: “Their own design vocabulary typically addresses different levels simultaneously — minimalist but heavily symbolic, place-bound but cosmopolitan. At the same time, digital environments, such as Instagram and Pinterest, are acting as visual libraries into which cultural memory and contemporary popular culture perpetually crash and recompose.”

Gen Z favour hand-painted consoles, velvet upholstered diwans, and even classic four-poster beds. (Freepik)

Decor that's meaningful

Anuradha said that today's generation is creating a world where the aesthetics are not only gorgeous but are also meaningful, grounded, and socially responsible. She said, “Their creative work is heavily impacted by issues such as social justice, decolonisation, and climate change, challenging them to deploy heritage as more than just decoration but as a testimony of hope and pride.”

Instead of the conventional glass coffee tables and plastic chairs, Raghunandan said youngsters are choosing ‘hand-painted consoles, velvet upholstered diwans, and even classic four-poster beds’.

“Everything is understated yet sophisticated. It is not about overdoing the vintage vibe, but rather the gentle approach of mixing elements such as royal headboards with minimalist bedding and grand rosewood dining tables surrounded by sleek, modern chairs,” Raghunandan said.

According to Raghunandan, the contrast of these elements creates a space that is ‘personal and sophisticated’. “It is about admiring craftsmanship and the beauty carved into every curve, and finding comfort in every corner. For Gen Z, furniture is no longer functional but something that tells a story, an expression of feelings, and deeply cherished memories. In turn, they are crafting homes that feel like history alive yet with a contemporary spirit,” he said.