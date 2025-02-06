Art of cosy: Interior decor experts reveal warm design trends that foster emotional well-being at home

The concept of “cosy” is deeply rooted in emotional well-being and warm design elements play a significant role in fostering a sense of comfort and relaxation at home. Prioritise the seamless blend of comfort and functionality in home decor and interior design, to foster environments that nurture both body and mind. Want a home that feels like a warm hug? Try these cosy design trends!(Image by Asgarciba Home)

The secret to ultimate comfort at home

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Bakul Chandra, Founding Partner and Mentor at Renascent Consultants, opined that it is a harmonious mix of the “minimalist” and “maximalist” design schemes which represent two contrasting approaches in interior design, each with its own set of characteristics, benefits and visual impacts. According to her, some key considerations are:

Use of soft, understated textures that create a calm and serene atmosphere.

Use of natural materials to create a cohesive and harmonious look that is visually soothing.

Focus on functionality which exudes elegance and sophistication through restraint and simplicity.

Use of soft lighting to create a warm and inviting ambiance.

Use of warm, neutral and earthy colour tones to bring warmth to any space.

Bakul Chandra said, “This allows for personal expression and creativity, showcasing personality and interests, and, creates an inviting atmosphere through the richness of materials and details. By incorporating these design elements, one can create a cosy and inviting home that fosters emotional well-being and promotes relaxation.”

Top home design secrets for ultimate comfort and serenity

Bringing his expertise to the same, Deepanshu Arneja, Co-Founder and Principal Architect at SIAN Architects, shared, “Two principles define this warmth: spatial progression and contextual sensitivity. Gradation from public to private zones isn’t just functional, it’s emotional. Verandas welcome gatherings, living rooms encourage connection and bedrooms offer solitude. This thoughtful layering of spaces nurtures a sense of emotional safety and balance between openness and retreat but design is never one-size-fits-all.”

Embracing rustic decor can transform your home into a cosy, timeless retreat.(Pexels)

He added, “Context is key. The climate, culture, and geography of a place shape everything, from the materials we choose to the way spaces are organised. Using locally sourced stone or wood, for instance, grounds a home in its environment, while integrating cultural symbols and traditions brings a sense of familiarity and belonging. In essence, warmth comes from designing spaces that are intuitive and meaningful. A home must tell its story: of its place, its people and its purpose.”

As per Neelam Dewani, Co-Founder at Avit Lifestyle, a home is more than just a physical space—it is a sanctuary that profoundly impacts our emotional well-being. She explained, "The concept of "The Art of Cosy" revolves around creating spaces that provide a deep sense of peace and security. This philosophy extends to every aspect of home design. Sounds that calm, furniture that supports relaxation, and thoughtful layouts work together to transform spaces into personal retreats. For example, a well-designed audio setup can fill a room with soothing soundscapes, enhancing its calming atmosphere. Similarly, a carefully chosen bed, such as those renowned for supporting both rest and rejuvenation, can play a vital role in promoting mental and physical health."

The good news is that you don't have to be an interior designer to give your home a cosy touch. Whether you're a first-time homeowner or a seasoned decorator, these tips will help you give your home that cosy touch you've been dreaming of.(Pixabay)

She elaborated, “Beyond auditory and sleep elements, seating plays a key role in shaping comfort. Ergonomic and aesthetically pleasing designs, such as precision-engineered sofas, balance functionality with style. These pieces not only support physical well-being but also contribute to an overall sense of harmony within the home. Every element of a well-designed home, from its sounds to its textures, contributes to a lifestyle that prioritises relaxation and happiness. By thoughtfully integrating these components, the essence of cozy living emerges—a space that supports well-being in its truest sense.”