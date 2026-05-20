Living room feels ‘off’ even after trendy makeover? 5 common decor mistakes homeowners make

Living room is the first impression maker of your home sweet home. The moment a guest walks in, it sets the mood for the entire house. Even for the residents, it is the space where they unwind, relax, chit-chat and spend slow moments after a long day. So, naturally, a lot of attention goes into making the living room look presentable. But maybe that is exactly where things go wrong.



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In the efforts to make the space look stylish, homeowners end up doing too much, perfectly matching cushions or choosing excessively ornate decor pieces. Then the living room feels too cluttered, visually noisy and oddly out of sync.

It is important to understand that home decor is not as simple as buying beautiful statement pieces or conversation starters for your space. In reality, good interior design is deeply rooted in balance, proportion and cohesion.

So what are the common mistakes homeowners make? To understand that, we spoke to Kirti Madan, creative design director at Mahima Group who walked us through the common mistakes that make even the most well put-together living room miss the mark.

“What I have noticed is that even premium homes fail to feel refined because the space lacks visual flow and emotional comfort,” she shared, highlighting an observation frequently noticed in her design practice.

So even when after buying new things, from a new sofa and fresh curtains to textured walls, trendy lighting and Pinterest-inspired colour palettes, the living room may still feel oddly off. Why does that happen?



Answering this, Kirti explained, "Many homeowners are left with the same feeling: something feels off. The room may look expensive, but it doesn’t feel complete. It lacks warmth, rhythm, or personality. In design, that ‘put together’ feeling rarely comes from one hero piece. It comes from balance, proportion, and thoughtful editing.”

Here is an extensive guide based on the insights revealed by the designer which elaborate the common mistakes that make living room feel ‘off’ despite makeovers: