‘Find me a 3BHK, I’ll pay you half month rent’: Bengaluru tenant frustrated with house hunt in HSR Layout, Koramangala
A Bengaluru tenant has turned to social media for help finding a family home, offering a reward to anyone who can assist with their search.
A frustrated house hunter in Bengaluru has taken to Reddit with an unusual offer to bypass the city's grueling rental market. The user promised to pay half a month’s rent to anyone who could help secure a 3BHK flat in areas like Koramangala or HSR Layout.
The person wrote, “Find me a 3bhk I’ll pay you half month rent! Can be literally anyone,” adding, “Yup, you heard that right. Whoever you are, if you know someone who has a good 2.5/3bhk out for rent and if I take that property up, I’m going to pay you half month rent. I’m super frustrated looking for good houses. So here it is! Giving this a shot.”
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The individual shared that they are looking for houses in Koramangala, HSR, Kudlu Gate, or Ulsoor, with a maximum budget of ₹45,000. They also specified that they want to move in this new house by April 1.
“And yes, like I said, I’m gonna pay you half month's rent. We can meet face to face. If you want you can come with me to see the property, if I close, you get half month rent.”
What did social media say?
An individual suggested, “3bhk in 50k is a difficult proposition but it's not like you won't find it, there are 2bhk for 35k I have seen in my own building. Try living in an independent house instead of a big apartment community. You will have better luck.” Another commented, “A 3bhk in the areas you mentioned for less than 50k per month?! If you do manage to find something good in that price range, do tell. I'm curious whether these exist. Been considering moving to a 3bhk myself in the same areas, but have yet to come across anything decent for less than 80-90k. On a serious note, I hope you do actually find something. Good luck in your search!”
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A third expressed, “Have leads for Kudlu Gate. Every other area you mentioned, you won’t get even a decent 2bhk in that.” A fourth wrote, “Or maybe we can flat hunt together?” The OP responded, “Can do. But I’m looking for 3BHK for myself. Family.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More