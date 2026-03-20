‘Find me a 3BHK, I’ll pay you half month rent’: Bengaluru tenant frustrated with house hunt in HSR Layout, Koramangala

A frustrated house hunter in Bengaluru has taken to Reddit with an unusual offer to bypass the city's grueling rental market. The user promised to pay half a month’s rent to anyone who could help secure a 3BHK flat in areas like Koramangala or HSR Layout. A Reddit user shared that they want to rent a house within a budget of ₹45,000. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

The person wrote, “Find me a 3bhk I’ll pay you half month rent! Can be literally anyone,” adding, “Yup, you heard that right. Whoever you are, if you know someone who has a good 2.5/3bhk out for rent and if I take that property up, I’m going to pay you half month rent. I’m super frustrated looking for good houses. So here it is! Giving this a shot.”

Also Read: Bengaluru tenant says landlord deducted ₹52,000 from security deposit after vacating: '3 mahine ka rent choos gaya'

The individual shared that they are looking for houses in Koramangala, HSR, Kudlu Gate, or Ulsoor, with a maximum budget of ₹45,000. They also specified that they want to move in this new house by April 1.

“And yes, like I said, I’m gonna pay you half month's rent. We can meet face to face. If you want you can come with me to see the property, if I close, you get half month rent.”