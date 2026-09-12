Only 67 Test runs, but shaped Gavaskar's mentality, managed teenage Tendulkar: Why Wankhede still remembers him

When the Mumbai Cricket Association decided to name lounges at the Wankhede Stadium after Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane and Madhav Mantri, two of the names needed little introduction. Tendulkar is Mumbai cricket royalty, while Rahane led the side back to Ranji Trophy glory in 2024. The third name belonged to a much older generation and, for many modern fans, came with a question: who exactly was Madhav Mantri? The Mumbai Ranji legend with Sachin Tendulkar. (AFP)

The answer lies far beyond his four-Test India career. Mantri was a three-time Ranji Trophy-winning captain of Bombay, an influential selector and administrator, and one of the men who helped shape the culture that defined Mumbai cricket for generations. His own international numbers were modest, but his influence reached two of India's greatest-ever batters.

Long before Sunil Gavaskar became the first man to score 10,000 Test runs, there was an India cap inside his family that fascinated him. It belonged to his maternal uncle. Gavaskar wanted it, but the answer was firm: he would have to earn his own India cap rather than inherit one.

That uncle was Madhav Mantri. When Gavaskar eventually received an India cap on the 1971 West Indies tour, the lesson stayed with him. He did not wear it in the tour matches and waited until he had actually represented India in a Test. For Mantri, the cap was not merely clothing. It had to be deserved.

The Bombay heavyweight behind a four-Test career Mantri made his Test debut against England in 1951 and played his final international against Pakistan in 1955. He scored only 67 Test runs, with a highest score of 39, numbers that explain why he largely disappeared from India's wider cricketing memory.

Domestic cricket told a very different story. In 42 Ranji Trophy matches for Bombay, Mantri scored 2,787 runs at an average of 50.67. His finest innings came against Maharashtra in the 1948-49 Ranji Trophy when he made 200 in a remarkable match that produced 2,376 runs and nine centuries.

His biggest contribution, however, was leadership. Mantri captained Bombay to Ranji Trophy titles in 1951-52, 1955-56 and 1956-57. Those successes came before Bombay entered its famous era of sustained dominance, making him part of the generation that helped establish the standards upon which that dynasty was built.

His Test career also contained an unwanted place in Indian cricket history. At Headingley in 1952, India collapsed to 0/4 in their second innings as Fred Trueman and Alec Bedser destroyed the top order. Mantri was one of the four batters dismissed before India had scored a run. International cricket moved on without him. Mumbai cricket did not.

The lesson Gavaskar carried for life Mantri's influence on Gavaskar went considerably deeper than the India cap story. After Gavaskar had once scored around 290 in a college match during a huge partnership, he proudly told his uncle about the innings. Mantri's first concern was not the score. He wanted to know how Gavaskar had been dismissed.

Gavaskar admitted that his partner had remained unbeaten while he had fallen attempting a lofted shot. Mantri's message was simple: do not give the wicket away. Let the bowler earn it. It is difficult to imagine advice better suited to the batter Gavaskar eventually became. His career was built around concentration, judgment and an extraordinary ability to place a premium on his wicket, even against the fastest bowling attacks in the world.

Gavaskar finished with 10,122 Test runs. Mantri finished with 67. Yet one of the central batting principles of India's first great superstar had been drilled into him by a man whose own Test career had lasted only four matches. Mantri's influence stretched beyond his nephew. He later served as a national selector and played an important role in backing Ajit Wadekar's selection for India. He would also become president of the Mumbai Cricket Association and treasurer of the BCCI.

Then came Sachin Tendulkar Almost four decades after his own Test debut, Mantri found himself closely involved with another teenage Mumbai prodigy. He was India's team manager on the 1990 tour of England, when 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar was still trying to establish himself at international level. The tour would become one of the defining early chapters of Tendulkar's career.

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At Old Trafford, with India fighting to save the second Test, Tendulkar produced an unbeaten 119. It was his maiden Test century and made him India's youngest Test centurion at the time. Mantri was there as the team manager while another Mumbai batting phenomenon began announcing himself to the world. There was also an incident on that tour that revealed Tendulkar's hunger. He was supposed to be rested from a match against Derbyshire but asked to play because he wanted to face Ian Bishop, one of the quickest bowlers in the world. Tendulkar got his opportunity and made an unbeaten century.

Mantri later remembered another detail after Tendulkar's Old Trafford hundred. Instead of simply enjoying the achievement, the teenager wanted to know whether he had made mistakes while batting. For a man who had spent decades preaching discipline, responsibility and constant improvement, it was the sort of attitude he deeply respected. There is something fitting about Mantri's position between Gavaskar and Tendulkar. He had watched one as a child wanting an India cap and taught him that it had to be earned. Decades later, he was managing the Indian team when another Mumbai teenager scored the first of what would become 100 international centuries.

That is why reducing Mantri to four Tests and 67 runs misses the point. He captained Bombay to three Ranji Trophy titles, became a selector and administrator, helped shape Gavaskar's cricketing mentality and stood alongside a teenage Tendulkar during one of the most important tours of his early career. Now, decades later, his name is set to return to public view at the Wankhede Stadium alongside Tendulkar and Rahane. For modern fans, that lounge may first raise the question of who Madhav Mantri was. Mumbai cricket's history provides the answer.