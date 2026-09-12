PM Modi, Vietnam counterpart Le Minh Hung hold bilateral talks as BRICS leaders converge in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Le Minh Hung, Vietnamese Prime Minister, in New Delhi on Saturday, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit. Vietnam is among the BRICS 10 partner countries (ANI photos)

Vietnam is among the BRICS 10 partner countries. The Vietnamese Prime Minister's visit comes as India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 Chairmanship on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

According to the MEA, India and Vietnam share an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, underpinned by longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation expanding across defence and security, fintech, critical minerals and other emerging areas. The two sides continue to work closely on multilateral cooperation.