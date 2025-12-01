Nita Ambani joins staff member’s birthday celebration, feeds her chocolate cake. Watch

Nita Ambani made a staff member’s birthday extra-special by joining her celebration. In an undated video shared on Instagram, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation was seen standing next to the staff member as she cut her birthday cake. Nita Ambani celebrated a staff member's birthday with cake.

Nita Ambani is the wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children — Isha, Akash and Anant. The Ambani family has a net worth of $105 billion, according to a Forbes estimate, making Mukesh Ambani the richest person in India. The family splits their time between Mumbai — where their residence Antilia is one of the world’s most expensive private residences — and Jamnagar, where they own a sprawling township.

Nita Ambani joins staffer’s birthday

In the undated video shared by an Instagram fan page, Nita Ambani and her staff member were seen standing behind a table on which a chocolate cake was placed. The staff member was seen wearing a light blue uniform, while Nita Ambani was dressed in a red and beige co-ord set.

Mrs Ambani watched gracefully as her staffer cut the birthday cake, then took a spoon and fed her a small piece.

The on-screen caption on the video suggested that it was originally shared by the staff member on social media. The caption read, “Thank you so much ma’am for your kindness to me. You always make my day special, I really appreciate.”

It is not clear where the video was filmed.

Just a few weeks ago, Nita Ambani’s team had organised a birthday celebration for her in Jamnagar. As the Reliance Foundation chairperson turned 62, her team came together to celebrate.

The staff members laid out a carpet of rose petals for Mrs Ambani to walk on. Footage of the celebration shows her delighted reaction on seeing the flowers. She takes off her shoes to walk on the petals and reaches a beautifully-decoated table with a chocolate cake.

