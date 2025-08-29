Reliance Jio IPO by first half of 2026, Mukesh Ambani says at AGM

Telecom and digital giant Reliance Jio platforms will file for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the first half of 2026, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani announced on Friday. Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd. Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai.(PTI)

“Today, it is my proud privilege to announce that Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO,” Ambani said at the 48th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd.

"We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals. I assure you that this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts. I am sure that it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors," he said.

Ambani also announced that Jio will now expand its operations overseas and develop its own artificial intelligence technology.

Reliance Jio crossed 500 million customers: Mukesh Ambani



In his address, Ambani announced that Jio, which has entered its 10th year, has crossed 500 million customers.

"Just a week from now, Jio will enter its 10th year. I am proud to share that the Jio family has crossed 500 million customers," Ambani said.

Mukesh Ambani further credited Jio for laying the foundation for India’s digital public infrastructure, including initiatives such as Aadhaar and UPI.

“Jio made voice calls free from anywhere to everywhere in India. It made watching videos on mobile phones a habit for millions of Indians. Jio laid the foundation for India’s digital public infrastructure, including initiatives such as Aadhaar and UPI. The company enabled the creation of India’s digital ecosystem,” he said. “Jio helped build the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem in India, supporting over 100 unicorns.”

Ambani also outlined five priorities for Jio's next phase of growth, saying the company would connect every Indian through mobile and home broadband, equip households with digital services, digitise businesses with secure platforms, drive an "AI Everywhere for Everyone" push, and expand operations overseas.

