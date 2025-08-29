Reliance AGM: Mukesh Ambani announces Reliance Intelligence 'to build AI for India'

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced the launch of Reliance Intelligence, which will house India's next-generation AI infrastructure. Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani.(PTI)

The RIL chairman said Reliance Intelligence will built gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres, which would be powered by green energy. The company has already went ahead with the construction of data centres in Jamnagar in Gujarat.

He said that Reliance Intelligence has been conceived with four clear missions: to house India's next-generation AI infrastructure, to house global partnerships, to build AI services for India, and to foster AI talent.

“It is my great pleasure and privilege to announce the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance called Reliance Intelligence. This new company is conceived with four clear missions. Firstly, to house India's next generation AI infrastructure,” Mukesh Ambani said while addressing shareholders at 48th AGM.

"Work has already begun on the gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar. These facilities will be delivered in phases aligned to India's growing needs, powered by Reliance's new-energy ecosystem, and custom-made for AI training and inference," he added.

He said that Reliance Intelligence will deliver trusted, easy-to-use AI services for consumers, small businesses, and enterprises. He further said that sectors of national importance like education, healthcare, and agriculture will also benefit from the services. It will be reliable at scale and affordable for every Indian, he added.

Speaking at the event, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Meta and Reliance are going to deliver open-source AI models to Indian businesses to help them develop.

"Meta and Reliance are going to deliver our open-source AI models to Indian businesses to help them fuel their work. With Llama, we have seen how AI can amplify human potential, boosting productivity, inspiring creativity, and accelerating innovation," Mark Zuckerberg said. "And now, with Reliance’s reach and scale, we can bring this to every corner of India."

“With this partnership, we are beginning to build our vision for the future where every entrepreneur, creator, and company has the tools they need to succeed. I believe that this venture will become a model for how AI – and one day superintelligence – can be delivered to everyone. This is just the beginning,” Zuckerberg added.