Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala reveals secret healthy chocolate mouse recipe with just 3 ingredients
If you have five minutes and a blender, you can make a gourmet dessert – here is how to recreate Yasmin Karachiwala’s signature guilt-free chocolate mousse.
In an era where 'wellness' often feels like a full-time job, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala — the powerhouse behind celebs like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif’s sculpted physique — is proving that dessert doesn't have to be the enemy. Also read | Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares easy 5-minute healthy snack recipe to curb cravings
Yasmin shared her ‘quick, creamy, and healthy’ chocolate mousse recipe on Instagram on March 29. The kicker? It requires only three ingredients and a blender, making it a must-try recipe for those who want the indulgence of a rich dessert without the sugar crash or the time-consuming prep.
Yasmin Karachiwala's recipe should be on your radar
In the high-octane world of 2026, where time is the ultimate luxury, this easy dessert recipe hits the 'sweet spot' of modern nutrition – by using silken tofu as a base rather than heavy cream or egg whites, the recipe transforms a dessert into a high-protein snack. This aligns with the current "functional food" trend, where every bite is expected to fuel the body.
Moreover, when the fitness coach responsible for some of Bollywood’s most famous fitness transformations shares a treat, people listen – and her recipe bridges the gap between strict dieting and sustainable living. The best part? With only three shelf-stable ingredients, this recipe addresses the decision fatigue of modern cooking. It’s a sophisticated solution for the busy professional who wants a clean and zero-fuss dessert.
Step-by-step recipe
Here is how to recreate fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala's quick and healthy chocolate mouse – anytime, anywhere with just three common kitchen stapes:
Ingredients:
* Silken tofu 50g
* Melted dark chocolate 2tbsp
* Maple syrup 1tbsp
Method:
* Add tofu, melted dark chocolate, and maple syrup to a blender.
* Blend until smooth and creamy.
* Pour into a bowl or dessert cups.
* Refrigerate until set.
* Serve and enjoy.
More healthy dessert recipes
By replacing dairy fat with plant protein and refined sugar with maple syrup, this mousse isn't just a ‘cheat meal’ — it’s a post-workout win. Looking for more such recipes, or craving dessert while still hitting your protein goals? Then this recipe by Vinita Mungi is for you – click here to know how to make her 'gooey' kala chana brownies.
Or you could try a gastroenterologist-approved cinnamon apple pie yoghurt bowl, which reimagines dessert as a healthy breakfast, packed with protein, fibre, and probiotics. Click here for the full recipe.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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