Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala reveals secret healthy chocolate mouse recipe with just 3 ingredients

In an era where 'wellness' often feels like a full-time job, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala — the powerhouse behind celebs like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif’s sculpted physique — is proving that dessert doesn't have to be the enemy. Also read | Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares easy 5-minute healthy snack recipe to curb cravings Yasmin Karachiwala's healthy chocolate mousse is a quick dessert made with silken tofu, dark chocolate, and maple syrup. (Freepik)

Yasmin shared her ‘quick, creamy, and healthy’ chocolate mousse recipe on Instagram on March 29. The kicker? It requires only three ingredients and a blender, making it a must-try recipe for those who want the indulgence of a rich dessert without the sugar crash or the time-consuming prep.

Yasmin Karachiwala's recipe should be on your radar In the high-octane world of 2026, where time is the ultimate luxury, this easy dessert recipe hits the 'sweet spot' of modern nutrition – by using silken tofu as a base rather than heavy cream or egg whites, the recipe transforms a dessert into a high-protein snack. This aligns with the current "functional food" trend, where every bite is expected to fuel the body.

Moreover, when the fitness coach responsible for some of Bollywood’s most famous fitness transformations shares a treat, people listen – and her recipe bridges the gap between strict dieting and sustainable living. The best part? With only three shelf-stable ingredients, this recipe addresses the decision fatigue of modern cooking. It’s a sophisticated solution for the busy professional who wants a clean and zero-fuss dessert.