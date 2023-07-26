World Tofu Day 2023: 4 must-try mouthwatering tofu recipes to delight your taste buds

World Tofu Day, celebrated every year on July 26, is a celebration of tofu, a plant-based meat substitute made from soybeans. As more people adopt a plant-based diet, tofu has become increasingly popular. Tofu has long been a valued mainstay in the kitchens of many culinary cultures, as it is bursting with flavour and packed with essential nutrients. It is particularly appreciated and valued by vegans and vegetarians, as it allows them to cut out meat while still providing essential protein. Even if you are not a vegetarian, today is a great day to try tofu. Let's take a look at some delicious and healthy tofu recipes to add to your repertoire. (Also read: 7 no-tomato recipes to try at home amid spiralling tomato prices ) Tofu's presence in various culinary cultures, coupled with its rich taste and essential nutrients, has made tofu a beloved staple in kitchens worldwide. (Pinterest)

Mouthwatering tofu recipes you must try

1. Chilli Garlic Tofu

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Chilli Garlic Tofu(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

400 grams firm tofu, cut into 1 inch cubes

1 green chilli

1 fresh red chilli

1½ tbsps finely chopped garlic

½ tbsp finely chopped ginger

1 tsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp red chilli sauce

Salt to taste

1 cup vegetable stock

3 tbsps chopped spring onion greens + for garnish

1 tbsp corn flour

1½ tbsps oil

1½ tsps toasted white sesame seeds + for garnish

Sticky rice to serve

Method:

1. Chop green chilli and red chilli. Transfer into a bowl. Add garlic, ginger, dark soy sauce, red chilli sauce, and salt and mix well.

2. Add the tofu cubes and mix till well combined. Add vegetable stock and mix well.

3. Add spring onion greens and corn flour and mix well.

4. Heat oil in a pan. Add the mixture and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes or till the mixture thickens.

5. Add white sesame seeds and mix well. Take the pan off the heat and transfer into a serving bowl. Garnish with spring onion greens and white sesame seeds.

6. Serve hot with sticky rice.

2. Kadhai Tofu

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Kadhai Tofu(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 tsp soya oil

2 tsp ginger-garlic (adrak-lehsun) paste

1/2 cup finely chopped onions

1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

1 tsp coriander-cumin seeds (dhania-jeera) powder

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)

1/2 cup fresh tomato purée

1/4 cup sliced capsicum

1 cup tofu , cut into thick strips

1/2 tsp sugar

2 tbsp low fat cream

salt to taste

2 tbsp chopped coriander (dhania) for garnishing

Method:

1. Heat the soya oil in a non-stick kadhai, add the ginger-garlic paste and onions and sauté till the onions turn light brown in colour.

2. Add the turmeric powder, coriander-cumin seeds powder, chilli powder, garam masala and dried fenugreek leaves and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Add the tomato purée and ¼ cup of water and simmer for 10 minutes.

4. Add the capsicum, tofu, sugar, cream, salt and ¼ cup of water, mix lightly and cook for another 5 minutes.

5. Serve hot garnished with coriander.

3. Tofu and Spinach Parathas

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Tofu and Spinach Parathas(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For the dough

1/2 cup whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta)

1/2 cup plain flour (maida)

1/4 cup soya flour

salt to taste

1/3 cup spinach (palak) purée, refer handy tip

1/2 tsp soya oil for kneading

To be mixed into a stuffing

3/4 cup crumbled tofu (bean curd/ soya paneer)

3/4 cup grated cauliflower

1/4 cup grated carrot

1 1/2 tsp finely chopped green chillies

1/4 cup chopped coriander (dhania)

salt to taste

Other ingredients

whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta) for rolling

soya oil for cooking

Method:

For the dough

1. Combine the wheat flour, plain flour, soya flour and salt together in a bowl and mix well.

2. Add the spinach purée and knead into a smooth dough adding water as required (You will require approx. 3 tablespoons of water for kneading). Keep aside for 10 minutes under a wet muslin cloth.

How to proceed

3. Divide the stuffing into 6 equal portions and roll out one portion of dough into a 75 mm. (3") diameter circle using a little flour for rolling.

4. Place one portion of the stuffing in the centre and fold the edges of the dough over the stuffing.

5. Pinch the edges together to seal the stuffing and remove the excess dough.

6. Flatten the dough and roll out again into a square of 100 mm. (4").

7. Cook the paratha on a non-stick tava (griddle) over a medium flame using soya oil till both sides are golden brown.

8. Repeat with the remaining dough and stuffing to make 5 more parathas. Serve hot.

4. Tofu Nuggets

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Tofu Nuggets(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

300 grams firm tofu, cut into 1 inch thick strips

2 cups corn flakes

2 tbsps corn flour

¼ cup refined flour

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp red chilli flakes

Salt to taste

2 tbsps ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp red chilli powder

Oil for deep frying

Micro greens for garnish

Tomato ketchup to serve

Method:

1. Put corn flakes in a blender jar and blend to a coarse powder. Transfer into a bowl.

2. To make slurry, take corn flour in a bowl. Add refined flour, garlic powder, onion powder, red chilli flakes, salt and ½ cup water and whisk till smooth.

3. Take ginger-garlic paste in a large wide bowl. Add red chilli powder, and salt and mix well. Add the tofu and mix till each piece is well coated with the mixture. Set aside to marinate for 10-15 minutes.

4. Dip each tofu piece into slurry then coat it with the corn flakes mixture. Repeat the process one more time.

5. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Slide in a few tofu pieces into the oil and deep fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper.

6. Arrange the tofu nuggets on a serving plate, garnish with micro greens and serve hot with tomato ketchup.