5 things to know before you buy protein powder: Experts share tips to choose right

Don't just consider the scoop's size. When choosing a protein powder, check the protein content per serving. “A high-quality powder usually contains 60–80% protein per scoop”, says the nutritionist. Lower numbers often indicate that products contain more fillers, flavours, or sweeteners rather than being more nutritious.

The type and source of protein affect how well your body absorbs and digests it, as well as whether it fits your diet. Here’s a quick overview:

Dr Archana Batra, a nutritionist and certified diabetes educator, covers all the key steps for using protein powder, from buying to using it, and shares five key points to consider when buying it.

With growing awareness about the importance and benefits of protein in diet, protein powders are becoming more commonly used. From being used in morning smoothies and pancakes to post-workout shakes, these protein powders are being used by everyday people, not just hardcore athletes. While getting enough protein is important, choosing the right protein powder is even more crucial.

2. Recognise personal needs Most people can get enough protein from a complete, balanced meal that matches their activity level and lifestyle. Focus first on whole foods.

Protein powder may be helpful only if: You are training hard and need faster recovery.

You eat a vegan or vegetarian diet and have limited protein options.

You are recovering from an illness or surgery.

“If you are losing muscle due to age or have a medical condition that requires more protein”, says Batra. 3. How to check the list of ingredients To check the quality and concentration, follow these steps:

Check the order of the ingredients Ingredients are listed by weight, from heaviest to lightest. Your main source of protein, such as whey isolate or pea protein, should be listed first or second in the ingredient list. If gums or “proprietary blends” are at the top, that’s a warning sign. “If sugar is among the first 3-4 ingredients, it indicates the product has a high sugar-to-protein ratio. This reduces the product’s nutritional value,” Luke Coutinho, a wellness expert and Co-Founder of You Care Lifestyle, tells Health Shots.

Find hidden sugars Some protein powders are marketed as healthy options, but they often contain hidden sugars or excessive sweeteners.

Watch for safer choices Artificial sweeteners include Sucralose, aspartame, acesulfame-K, and saccharin. Refined sweeteners include maltodextrin, dextrose, corn syrup solids, and glucose. “Products that are naturally flavoured and lightly sweetened use ingredients such as vanilla bean, raw cacao, dates, real fruit powders, and cinnamon”, says Coutinho. You can customise your shake with monk fruit, stevia, or no added sweeteners if you prefer.

Calculate protein concentration To find out the percentage of protein in a food item, use this formula: Divide the protein serving size by the total serving size and then multiply by 100. A lower percentage indicates the product contains more fillers.

Be cautious of “Proprietary Blends” These groups use different ingredients but do not specify the amounts of each ingredient. “Even if the ingredients sound good, you can't know how much of each one is in it, and it might mostly contain fillers”, says Coutinho. Being clear about what's in a product builds trust.

4. Balance quality and cost A high price doesn’t always mean high quality. “Cheap powders might use lower-quality ingredients or have poor manufacturing standards and testing”, says Coutinho.