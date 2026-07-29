Kanwar Yatra: Over 60,000 police, ATS, SDRF & NDRF deployed for peaceful pilgrimage

The state government has unveiled an extensive security and traffic management strategy aimed at a safe, orderly and incident-free Kanwar Yatra. Senior police officials said unprecedented arrangements have been made to facilitate devotees while minimising disruption to everyday life. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Additional director general (ADG), Meerut Zone, Bhanu Bhaskar, on Tuesday said a comprehensive traffic advisory has been issued this year to prevent inconvenience to both Kanwar pilgrims and the general public.

As part of the security deployment, more than 60,000 police constables and nearly 5,500 sub-inspectors will be stationed across the state during the yatra. The personnel are undergoing specialised training in crowd management, traffic regulation and emergency response. In addition, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will maintain heightened surveillance throughout the pilgrimage.

Expressways off limits

The ADG appealed to Kanwar pilgrims to use only the traditional pilgrimage routes and avoid newly constructed expressways, including the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Expressway and the Meerut-Lucknow-Prayagraj Ganga Expressway, where the entry of Kanwariyas has been strictly prohibited.

Officials said traditional routes have already been equipped with improved lighting, roadside vegetation clearance, road repairs, medical facilities and ambulance services, making them the safest option for devotees.

Authorities have implemented a comprehensive security framework at Shiva temples across the state. Depending on the location and expected footfall, temples will have three to seven layers of security, covering the sanctum sanctorum, temple premises, stairways and surrounding areas.

Pilgrimage routes will also be protected through a three-tier security system. At rivers, ponds and other water bodies, barricading has been installed, while trained boatmen, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) flood companies, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel will remain on standby. Adequate lighting arrangements have also been made to reduce the risk of accidents.

Special measures for women devotees

Special emphasis has been placed on the safety of women pilgrims. Dedicated security personnel will be deployed at temples, along the pilgrimage routes and near water bodies to ensure a secure environment.

The ATS and other specialised security units will remain particularly vigilant in western Uttar Pradesh as well as in Noida and Ghaziabad to monitor any potential security threats.

Restrictions on loud music, objectionable content

The state has also enforced guidelines governing Kanwar structures. Authorities said the height of Kanwars must not exceed 10 feet, while their width should remain between 10 and 12 feet in accordance with traditional norms.

Sound systems used during the procession will be restricted to 75 decibels. Police teams equipped with sound-mapping devices will monitor noise levels along the routes and issue warnings or initiate action if the prescribed limit is violated.

Officials have also imposed a complete ban on provocative songs, obscene music and content promoting caste or communal identities. Organisers have been urged to play only devotional bhajans and spiritual songs during the procession.

Authorities further directed that no food items capable of hurting religious sentiments should be sold along the Kanwar routes, while carrying weapons during the pilgrimage has been strictly prohibited.

The food safety department will conduct inspections of hotels, restaurants and food stalls to ensure hygiene standards are maintained and that rate lists are prominently displayed. Police officials clarified that these inspections will be handled by the food safety department and not by the police.

To curb rumours and misinformation, the state has activated digital volunteers and advanced software to monitor social media platforms. Officials said any misleading or inflammatory content will be identified quickly and prompt action will be taken against those responsible.